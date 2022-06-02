Estonia vs San Marino, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, EST vs SMR, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Estonia vs San Marino

Estonia and San Marino will be battling it out on Thursday in the first round of fixtures of the latest UEFA Nations League campaign.

The two countries who are part of group two of League D alongside Malta will be vying to get off to a winning start.

When and where to watch Estonia vs San Marino, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Estonia vs San Marino, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Estonia vs San Marino, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 2, 2022, at A. Le Coq Arena.

What time does Estonia vs San Marino, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Estonia vs San Marino, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Estonia vs San Marino, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Estonia vs San Marino, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Estonia vs San Marino, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Estonia vs San Marino, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Estonia vs San Marino, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Estonia: Igonen; Paskotsi, Mets, Tamm, Kuusk, Pikk; Vassiljev, Kreida, Kait; Anier, Zenjov

San Marino: Benedettini; Battistini, Palazzi, Cevoli; Tomassini, E Golinucci, A Golinucci, Mularoni, Conti; Vitaioli, Hirsch