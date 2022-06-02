'Hips Don't Lie' star Shakira caught footballer husband Gerard Pique cheating, may split: Reports

Shakira and Gerard Pique fell in love during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.
In Hollywood and the world of football, Barcelona star Gerard Pique and Shakira are one of the most loved couples. However, it seems like after more than a decade together, the couple is now on the verge of splitting up.
1. The reason behind Shakira and Gerard Pique's separation rumours
According to reports, the reason why Shakira and Gerard Pique are reportedly separating is that the singer allegedly caught the football star with another woman. Gerard Pique's partying being out of control is also suggested as one of the reasons.
2. Gerard Pique living the bachelor life again
According to a report in El Periodico, Gerard Pique has been spotted entering and leaving an apartment over the last week by neighbours. It was also reported that he was seen partying with Barcelona teammate Riqui Puig and his group of friends.
3. Shakira and Gerard Pique's last social media post together
Shakira, who used to share photos with her longtime boyfriend Gerard Pique, has not been posting much about him these days. The last time that Shakira posted a photo of the couple was in March this year.
4. When did Shakira and Gerard Pique start dating?
Shakira and Gerard Pique fell in love during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Gerard Pique's national team, Spain, had won the cup that year.
5. Are Gerard Pique and Shakira married?
Shakira and Gerard Pique have been together for 12 years but did not get married.
6. Shakira and Gerard Pique's children
Shakira and Gerard Pique have been together for more than a decade and share two sons - Milan and Sasha.