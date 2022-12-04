England vs Senegal Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for ENG vs SEN at FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 52

England Football Team

The fourth game of the Round of 16 will see England taking on Senegal in an exciting encounter. The match promises to be entertaining as two talismanic strikers Harry Kane and Boulaye Dia go toe-to-toe. England will want to etch out a win and face the winners of France vs Poland in the Quarterfinals

England will head into the knockouts after comfortably outclassing Wales by three goals to nil. English striker Marcus Rashford scored a brace in the game to earn full three points for his side.

Senegal, on the other hand, secured a thrilling 1-2 win over Ecuador to qualify for the round of 16. The African nation claimed six points to finish the group stage at second spot. Senegal started their World Cup campaign with a defeat against Netherlands but Alious Cisse’s men scripted a prompt comeback and won their next two games.

England vs Senegal Dream11

Goalkeeper: Pickford

Defenders: Koulibaly, Walker, Maguire, Shaw

Midfielders: Gueye, Bellingham, Mendy

Forwards: Saka, Kane, Dia

England vs Senegal Dream11 Team: Pickford; Koulibaly, Walker, Maguire, Shaw; Gueye, Bellingham, Mendy; Saka, Kane, Dia

England vs Senegal Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Phil Foden

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Pape Gueye, Pathe Ciss, Iliman Ndiyae, Nampalys Mendy, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia