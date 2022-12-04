Poland vs France Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for POL vs FRA at FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 51

France Football Team

Defending champions France face Poland in their round 10 16 fixture on Sunday. Les Blues begin as favourites led by Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Poland will hope to grab an upset and move into the quarterfinals with a win.

France faced a jolt in their final group-stage encounter against Morocco after suffering a shocking 1-0 defeat. However, the defeat did not matter much as the Les Blues qualified comfortably to the next round. France scored six goals in their first two World Cup fixtures.

Poland, on the other hand, were tied on four points with Mexico in Group C but the European side’s superior goal difference guided them to the knockouts.

Poland will head into the round of 16 after conceding a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina. The Polish team management will heavily rely on goal-machine Robert Lewandowski to shine once again in order to reach the quarter-finals.

FRA vs POL Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Szczesny

Defenders: Varane, T Hernandez, Matty Cash

Midfielders: Griezmann, Rabiot, Zielinski, Dembele

Forwards: Giroud, Lewandowski, Mbappe

France vs Poland Dream11 Team: Szczesny; Varane, T Hernandez, Matty Cash, Griezmann, Rabiot, Zielinski, Dembele, Giroud, Lewandowski, Mbappe

France vs Poland Possible Starting XI:

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoinne Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Poland Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Gregorz Krychowiak, Prezemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski