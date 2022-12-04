India vs Bangladesh ODI Updates: check out predicted playing XI for IND-BAN 1st ODI match in Dhaka

Headlines

Asian Games 2023, Women's Cricket: India enter semi-final after match against Malaysia gets abandoned

Viral video: Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT, dresses as coolie and carries luggage, watch

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

'Doesn't listen when someone asks him..': Former India cricketer on Sanju Samson's snub from World Cup squad

Gautam Gambhir poses with 'king of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan, says 'so much to learn from you', fans love 'KKR reunion'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT, dresses as coolie and carries luggage, watch

Asian Games 2023, Women's Cricket: India enter semi-final after match against Malaysia gets abandoned

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

IND vs AUS: Most ODI runs scored by Indian batters against Australia

Indian batsmen with most runs against Australia in ODIs

7 Foods you should never eat without cooking

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

Gautam Gambhir poses with 'king of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan, says 'so much to learn from you', fans love 'KKR reunion'

Fukrey 3 fever: Fans perform flash mob in Delhi, London and New York, watch viral video

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Bangladesh ODI Updates: check out predicted playing XI for IND-BAN 1st ODI match in Dhaka

Check out all the latest match related details from the 1st ODI which is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST and will be played in Dhaka.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The ODIs against Bangladesh will also mark the re-uniting of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli as the top three. Since the 2019 World Cup, the trio have featured in just 12 ODIs together.

READ: IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of Dhaka

It remains to be seen if the opening pair of Rohit and Dhawan will be able to give India an aggressive start in the first ten overs and whether Kohli can carry his sizzling T20I form into a format where he has been a master of acing chases.

The focus will also be on India`s middle-order, especially on who will bat at four, five and six. Rahul had established himself in the middle-order through stellar performances, and Shreyas Iyer has been consistently impressive in whatever opportunities he has got in absence of star-studded players in the format.

In terms of bowlers, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are the favourites for the spin combination. As far as fast-bowling is concerned, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, and Umran Malik are in the mix. It should be interesting to see what balance India opt for in the ODIs in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be without regular ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal due to a groin injury, and Taskin Ahmed, due to reoccurrence of a back injury. With an experienced opener and pacer gone, stand-in captain Litton Das will have to get the best out of the resources he has.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, and Umran Malik.

Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das (captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, and Shoriful Islam.

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 Dec 2022, 10:00 AM

    India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: First Bilateral series in 7 years

    It also marks Team India's first bilateral series in Bangladesh in seven years. Bangladesh will have the advantage of home support and playing in home conditions but cricket experts feel that the Men in Blue are favourites to clinch the series.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:04 AM

    India vs Bangladesh 1sy ODI Live Updates: Will India bounce back?

    Rohit Sharma will aim to bouncing back from the series loss vs New Zealand when they take on Bangladesh in the three-match series. Rohit, Virat, Rahul's return has bolstered the team but Bangladesh will still be very dangerous at home. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:21 AM

    India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: Bangladesh predicted XI

    Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:39 AM

    India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: India Predicted XI

    Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:01 AM

    India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: Live Streaming

    The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:00 AM

    India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: Pitch Report

    The surface of the Shere Bangla National Stadium provides a neutral wicket, and both departments are anticipated to benefit from it once again. In the middle overs, spinners may be dominating.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:00 AM

    India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: Weather Report

    On matchday, the temperature is forecast to be around 26°C, with 59% humidity and a wind speed of 10 km/hr. During the game, there is no possibility of rain.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

London metro goes desi: Man's impromptu dance to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' stuns commuters, watch

Asian Games 2023: Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, boxer Lovlina to be India's flag-bearers in opening ceremony

Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera found dead at home, police investigating suicide angle

Meet Indian Army's woman surgeon from Haryana who became country's first Para Commando

NEET PG 2023: Health Ministry reduces cut-off to zero across all categories; details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE