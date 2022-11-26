Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Cristiano Ronaldo takes entire Portugal FIFA World Cup squad out for dinner, pic surfaces

The Portuguese team decided to spend their time together after Fernando Santos offered them a break from training.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 09:43 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo takes entire Portugal FIFA World Cup squad out for dinner, pic surfaces
Ronaldo with Portugal teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently took his Portuguese teammates out to dinner during the World Cup in Qatar, putting the drama surrounding his departure from Manchester United behind him.

In his first game since leaving Manchester United, the latest addition to the free agent market scored from the penalty spot in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Ghana.

Frustration has grown in the run-up to and throughout the World Cup, with Ronaldo's club difficulties dominating the news of Portugal's effort to win their first World Cup.

The Portuguese team decided to spend their time together after Fernando Santos offered them a break from training. It demonstrated the team's solidarity, with the only players missing being those having relatives in Qatar, such as Jose Sa, Joao Cancelo, and Bernardo Silva, who chose to spend time with their loved ones.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot of Manchester United were photographed with the team on their night out.

According to El Spanish, Ronaldo treated his teammates to dinner at the newly built Tatel de Doha restaurant on Al Maha Island, which the 37-year-old star owns. He is also said to have paid up the tab.

Mabel Hospitality, whose partners include Ronaldo and tennis legend Rafael Nadal, owns the Tatel de Doha.

Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United followed his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

He claimed in the interview that he felt "betrayed" by the club and that he "disrespected" Erik ten Hag because he felt the Dutchman disrespected him.

The World Cup will most likely be Ronaldo's final chance to add a major trophy to his impressive career. He will also strive to demonstrate his abilities as he looks for a new club to join after the tournament.

Portugal will take on Uruguay in a group-stage clash on November 28 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday.

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, club statement confirms

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Diabetes news: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to control your blood sugar
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her Marathi film, Parineeti Chopra promotes Code Name Tiranga
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup stadium
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.