Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, club statement confirms

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United after agreeing to mutually terminate his contract

Cristiano Ronaldo is going to leave Manchester United and become a free agent after the World Cup, as the Red Devils have decided to mutually terminate his contract. The club confirmed the development on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," wrote United on Twitter.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," read the statement on Man United's website.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

This comes after Ronaldo gave an explosive interview to journalist Piers Morgan in which he made some shocking revelations about United, head coach Erik Ten Hag, and many players of past and present.

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan: When and Where to watch Ronaldo's explosive interview live

Ronaldo's interview has been a major talking point in the lead-up to FIFA World Cup 2022, and just a day before Portugal opens their World Cup campaign against Ghana, it has been confirmed that the legendary striker will leave United by mutual consent.

The 37-year-old also confirmed the same via his statement, revealing that its time for 'new challenge'.

Cristiano Ronaldo statement



“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.



I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.



It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.



I wish Man Utd all the best”. pic.twitter.com/rQTxEIjrLA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 22, 2022

"Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best," read the statement from Ronaldo.

READ| France vs Australia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs AUS FIFA World Cup 2022, match 8

Ronaldo had signed with Manchester United in the summer of 2021 for a second spell, scoring 18 goals in the Premier League last season, but his second season hasn't been a fruitful one, after he fell out with head coach Ten Hag, and the interview which he gave to Morgan was the final nail in the coffin.

The Portuguese skipper will thus become a free-agent and it remains to be seen which team he joins next, with Chelsea, Real Madrid reportedly being the front-runners for his signature.