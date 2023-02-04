Cristiano Ronaldo misses two sitters minutes apart before netting late penalty to rescue draw for Al-Nassr

Image Source: Twitter/ ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo squandered two prime scoring chances during Al-Nassr's 2-2 draw against Al Fateh on Friday, February 3rd, leaving his teammates and supporters exasperated. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old managed to convert an injury-time penalty to equalize the score and guarantee at least one point from the away game at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo's start with Saudi-based club Al-Nassr FC has been a rollercoaster ride. After signing a staggering £200 million contract with the Saudi Arabian club following his controversial Manchester United exit, Ronaldo has played three games for the club.

Despite being part of the squad that crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup after a 3-1 loss against Al-Ittihad, Ronaldo's first goal for Al-Nassr came from the spot in the thrilling 2-2 draw against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

Despite the difficult journey, Ronaldo persevered. He had two glaring misses during the match, leaving his teammates feeling exasperated. But, in true Ronaldo fashion, he redeemed himself with a late penalty kick, ensuring his team a hard-fought draw.

Ronaldo's first chance to score came when Talisca's shot ricocheted off the post and landed at his feet. Unfortunately, his right-footed attempt sailed well over the goal, demonstrating his lack of form.

His second opportunity presented itself inside the opposition's box when he unleashed a left-footed strike, but the ball clanged off the crossbar, leaving the Portuguese superstar visibly frustrated.

Ronaldo's arrival in Saudi Arabia was met with much excitement and anticipation, and his performance yesterday only added to the hype surrounding his move. Despite the early hiccups, Ronaldo's late goal gave Al-Nassr and their fans confidence in the Portuguese star's abilities and the possibility of a successful season ahead.

With the season only halfway done, fans and the club are eagerly anticipating much more from Ronaldo as he acclimates to his new surroundings. His presence has already injected a sense of optimism and enthusiasm into the team, and they will be looking to capitalize on his talent and experience as they strive for success.

