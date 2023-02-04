Cristiano Rolando to play in India? Al Nassr star player might face Indian Super League clubs soon

Al Nassr star player Cristiano Ronaldo (File photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been making headlines ever since his recent switch to football clubs, after which he started playing for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr. Now, many Indian Ronaldo fans are speculating that the football star might play on Indian soil soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo might please his Indian fans soon by coming to the country and playing against Indian Super League clubs, according to media reports. The speculation of this arose after the Portugal football legend joined the Saudi club Al Nassr.

The transfer to Al Nassr is being hailed as a major boost for Asian football, as Ronaldo’s shift can have a significant impact on the face of Indian football, with the likelihood of him playing a match against ISL clubs in India increases.

Due to his recent switch to Al Nassr after playing in his home club Manchester United, it is expected that Cristiano Ronaldo will also play in the AFC Champions League, Asia's main continental competition, and the Asian equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

As per the football states, Saudi club Al Nassr is currently at the number 1 spot in the Saudi Pro League and if they end up winning the league, they will qualify for the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Meanwhile, the team that wins the Indian Super League (ISL) will also qualify for AFC.

Both India and Saudi Arabia are in the West Region which means that during the AFC Champions League 2023, it is likely that both countries will be in the same group. If an ISL club and Al Nassr are in the same group in the AFC, then we might see Cristiano Ronaldo play against Indian players and take a trip to the country soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-paid football player after his switch to Al Nassr football club from Manchester United. As per the deal signed with the Saudi club, Ronaldo is expected to receive a salary of USD 214 million per year.

