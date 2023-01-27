Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score AGAIN as Al-Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

Al-Nassr lost 3-1 in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final and Cristiano Ronaldo again failed to score.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score AGAIN as Al-Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup
Image Source: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 semi-final loss to Al Ittihad in Riyadh. Despite the presence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Al Ittihad defense managed to keep Ronaldo at bay for most of the match, limiting his chances to score.

Anderson Talisca's 67th-minute goal for Al Nassr was not enough to overturn the deficit created by two first-half goals from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah for Al Ittihad. To add insult to injury, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti sealed the victory for Al Ittihad with a third goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Al Nassr will be traveling to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on February 3rd. 

Cristiano Ronaldo made a triumphant debut in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, as he steered Al Nassr to a 1-0 victory over Ettifaq. This marked his first match since becoming the highest-paid footballer in history, and he certainly made it count.

The Portuguese superstar may not have scored, but there were promising signs for Al Nassr, who are aiming for domestic and continental glory after the 37-year-old's transfer deals totalling more than 400 million euros.

The move to Saudi Arabia is a step down for Ronaldo, an indisputable all-time great who has consistently delivered on football's grandest stages and accumulated an impressive collection of team and individual accolades. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the all-time Champions League top-scorer, having won five titles in the process, and has also earned seven domestic championships with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. His illustrious career has been marked by remarkable feats and unparalleled success, making this move a surprising one for the legendary footballer.

Ronaldo holds the record for the most international goals scored, with 118 for Portugal, for whom he won the Euro 2016 championship. He also holds the record for career goals, with an impressive 819. Last year, in Qatar, he made history by becoming the first man to score at five different World Cups.

His shock move to Al Nassr came after his second stint at Manchester United ended in acrimonious circumstances, with him launching a scathing attack on the club in a televised interview.

A source close to Al Nassr has revealed that he signed a staggering 400 million euros deal, which includes a separate 200 million euro agreement to act as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's anticipated joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

READ| MS Dhoni visits India dressing room in Ranchi; interacts with Hardik, Ishan and other players

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 587 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.