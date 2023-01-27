Watch: MS Dhoni visits India dressing room in Ranchi; interacts with Hardik, Ishan and other players

Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

Former captain MS Dhoni made a rare and highly anticipated public appearance on Thursday, as he visited the Indian team's dressing room prior to the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi. His presence was met with great enthusiasm from the players, who were eager to receive words of wisdom from the legendary cricketer. Dhoni's visit was a reminder of his immense contribution to Indian cricket, and a reminder of the legacy he has left behind.

The former India captain, wearing a blue t-shirt that perfectly matched the colors of Team India, was seen having a friendly chat with players such as Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Washington Sundar - all while holding a coconut in his hand. He also met and spoke with the Indian team's support staff members.

WATCH:

Dhoni will make his much-anticipated return to the cricket field in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023, where he will lead the Chennai Super Kings. His return to the field is sure to be met with great enthusiasm from fans around the world, as they eagerly await the chance to witness the legendary cricketer in action once again.

Meanwhile, after sweeping New Zealand 3-0 in the ODI series, India will look to carry their momentum into the T20 format with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill set to open the batting in the first game. The Indian team will be hoping to capitalize on their recent success and build on their impressive form in the shortest format of the game.

Gill has only featured in three T20Is since his debut against Sri Lanka, and will open the batting alongside Kishan, who has been in scintillating form throughout the ODI series.

The 23-year-old notched a double-century and a century as India swept the ODI series 3-0. This will be India's first T20 outing since they triumphed over Sri Lanka 2-1 earlier this month, cementing their place as a formidable force in international cricket.

