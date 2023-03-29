Search icon
BWF rankings: PV Sindhu drops out of women's singles top 10 for first time since November 2016

Sindhu, who has been a consistent top 10 player since 2016, has slipped to the 11th spot in the latest BWF rankings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

PV Sindhu (File Photo)

India's top badminton player, PV Sindhu, is facing a rough patch in her career. The Olympic medalist has been struggling to regain her form since returning from an injury layoff. Her recent loss at the Swiss Open has resulted in her dropping out of the Women's Singles top 10 ranking for the first time in over six years.

Sindhu, who has been a consistent top 10 player since 2016, has slipped to the 11th spot in the latest BWF rankings. This is a significant decline for the former world champion, who had been ranked among the world's best players for years. Her recent performances have been disappointing, including losses at the Malaysian Open, Indian Open, and All England Open.

The 27-year-old shuttler recently parted ways with her South Korean coach, Park Tae-sang. She will be competing next at the Spain Masters 2023, where she hopes to put up an improved performance. 

In terms of the men's singles rankings, India's HS Prannoy maintains his position as the country's top-ranked shuttler, holding steady at 8th place. Kidambi Srikanth, on the other hand, has slipped one spot and is now ranked 21st in the world. Meanwhile, the young and talented Lakshya Sen has secured the 25th spot.

In the men's doubles rankings, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who recently won the Swiss Open championship, have maintained their position at number 6. Although their rankings did not improve, they have solidified their reputation as top contenders. 

Turning to the women's doubles rankings, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have maintained their position at 18th place. 

