'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik tied the knot with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed, amidst swirling rumors of his separation from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

The marriage between former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik and renowned actress Sana Javed has become a popular subject of discussion. Recently, a comment made by Shoaib's ex-wife, Sania Mirza, on a TV show has gone viral. Prior to their separation, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik used to host a show called the Mirza Malik show. During the show, Sania commented that Pakistani cricketers often enjoy making fun of their wives.

During an episode of the show, the couple had ex-Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz as their guest. Shoaib Malik expressed that men are accustomed to receiving scoldings from their parents from an early age, followed by their wives.

Sania followed it by retaliating: "I want to tell everybody on this show and I think Zainab will agree with me. Koi bhi Pakistan cricketers ki favourite topic hai biwiyon ka mazaak udaana."

(I want to tell everybody on this show and I think Zainab will agree with me. Any Pakistan cricketers' favourite topic is making fun of their wives)

Stop insulting your wives in front of your relatives or friends! Say "NO" to wife jokes and give them the respect they deserve pic.twitter.com/DfO8mq7abN — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 20, 2024

The whispers of a romantic relationship between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed had been circulating for some time, and the Pakistani cricketer only added fuel to the fire when he publicly wished the Pakistani actor a happy birthday last year. Sharing a delightful photo of the two of them together on his Instagram page, Shoaib Malik affectionately wrote, "Happy Birthday Buddy."

Sana Javed, equally thrilled about their union, also took to social media to share mesmerizing snapshots from their wedding ceremony on Saturday. Fans of the esteemed cricketer were taken aback by the news, as rumors of his separation from Sania Mirza had dominated headlines on both sides of the border. It is worth noting that Shoaib Malik had previously divorced Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010 before entering into matrimony with tennis star Sania Mirza later that same year.

