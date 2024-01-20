Headlines

Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

On Ram temple consecration day, Delhi AIIMS to be closed till 2:30 pm

India vs Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup: Saumy Pandey stars as India beat Bangladesh by 84 runs

Article 370 teaser: Yami Gautam fights corruption, 'business of terrorism' in Kashmir, fans call it ‘mind blowing’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

Who invented butter chicken? Delhi's 2 big restaurants reach High Court

Health benefits of eating kiwi

Players to record most centuries in U19 ODIs

Pakistani cricketers who married Indian female celebrities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Meet Bollywood villain who trained Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, quit films, became alcoholic; died a painful death at 47

Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

HomeSports

Sports

'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik tied the knot with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed, amidst swirling rumors of his separation from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 10:27 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The marriage between former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik and renowned actress Sana Javed has become a popular subject of discussion. Recently, a comment made by Shoaib's ex-wife, Sania Mirza, on a TV show has gone viral. Prior to their separation, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik used to host a show called the Mirza Malik show. During the show, Sania commented that Pakistani cricketers often enjoy making fun of their wives.

During an episode of the show, the couple had ex-Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz as their guest. Shoaib Malik expressed that men are accustomed to receiving scoldings from their parents from an early age, followed by their wives.

Sania followed it by retaliating: "I want to tell everybody on this show and I think Zainab will agree with me. Koi bhi Pakistan cricketers ki favourite topic hai biwiyon ka mazaak udaana."

(I want to tell everybody on this show and I think Zainab will agree with me. Any Pakistan cricketers' favourite topic is making fun of their wives)

Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik tied the knot with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed, amidst swirling rumors of his separation from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. On Saturday, January 20, Shoaib Malik took to social media to share captivating photos from their enchanting wedding ceremony.

The whispers of a romantic relationship between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed had been circulating for some time, and the Pakistani cricketer only added fuel to the fire when he publicly wished the Pakistani actor a happy birthday last year. Sharing a delightful photo of the two of them together on his Instagram page, Shoaib Malik affectionately wrote, "Happy Birthday Buddy."

Sana Javed, equally thrilled about their union, also took to social media to share mesmerizing snapshots from their wedding ceremony on Saturday. Fans of the esteemed cricketer were taken aback by the news, as rumors of his separation from Sania Mirza had dominated headlines on both sides of the border. It is worth noting that Shoaib Malik had previously divorced Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010 before entering into matrimony with tennis star Sania Mirza later that same year.

READ| Was that the hint? Shoaib Malik's 2023 birthday post for Sana Javed goes viral after wedding

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Jai Shri Ram': Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, says 'did not expect' film...

Meet IIM graduate, former Army officer, who worked with Salman Khan in Rs 900 crore film, he’s nephew of...

Viral video of school teacher dancing to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students impresses internet

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

Amazon faces notice for misleading consumers with 'Ram Temple Prasad' sweets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE