Was that the hint? Shoaib Malik's 2023 birthday post for Sana Javed goes viral after wedding

Television actress Sana Javed married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on Saturday.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 06:44 PM IST

Renowned Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik embarked on a new chapter of his life as he tied the knot with acclaimed actress Sana Javed in an intimate nikah ceremony on January 20th. The couple's wedding pictures quickly gained traction on social media, captivating the attention of fans worldwide. Adding to the excitement, a post from 2023 resurfaced, showcasing Shoaib's heartfelt birthday wishes to his beloved Sana.

In the year 2023, Shoaib delighted his followers by sharing a captivating picture of himself and Sana, accompanied by the endearing caption, "Happy Birthday Buddy." This Instagram post has now gained renewed attention following the couple's recent nuptials, further solidifying their bond in the public eye.

The post had sparked dating rumors between the two amid divorce rumours between Malik and India tennis legend Sania Mirza.

On Saturday, Shoaib and Sana shared pictures from their nikah ceremony on Instagram, captioning it with the heartfelt expression, "Alhamdulillah, We created you in pairs."


In an interview with news agency PTI, Sania Mirza's father, Imran, confirmed the news of her daughter's divorce from Malik, shortly after he announced his marriage.

"It was a 'khula'," Imran told PTI. Notably, 'khula' refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

There have been persistent rumors since 2022 regarding a growing rift between Shoaib and Sania, resulting in a potential separation. Over the past couple of years, they have been rarely spotted together, fueling speculation.

Adding to the speculation, Malik recently decided to unfollow the Indian star on Instagram.

Shoaib and Sania tied the knot in April 2010 in Hyderabad, the hometown of the Indian player. They used to reside in Dubai.

Their adorable five-year-old son, Izaan, was born in 2018 and currently resides with Sania.

