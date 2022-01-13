Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs TAM in PKL 2021-22

The 51st match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will see defending champions Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas in Bengaluru. While the Surjeet Singh-led side are currently fourth with 27 points to their name from eight matches, the defending champions Bengal are in a slump and are in the 10th position having earned only 17 points from eight outings.

The Chennai-based franchise have not lost any of their last five encounters and will be high on confidence heading into this match. They had defeated the Haryana Steelers in their last match.

As for the Warriors, they do not have any momentum on their side and are currently on a two-match losing streak, including a 17-point defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltan in their most recent fixture.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

BEN vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match today.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, More G, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: My Dream11 Team

Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Mohit, K. Prapanjan (VC), Maninder Singh (C).

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: Match details

The match will be played on January 13, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.