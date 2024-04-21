Twitter
Sports

Balraj Panwar seals India's first Paris Olympics quota in rowing

Panwar, 25 years old, finished third in the 2000m race with a time of 7:01.27, earning one of the five available quotas.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian national champion Balraj Panwar secured a coveted quota place for the 2024 Paris Olympics after an impressive performance in the men's single scull final at the World Rowing Asia/Oceania Olympic Qualifying Regatta on Sunday, April 21st. Panwar, 25 years old, finished third in the 2000m race with a time of 7:01.27, earning one of the five available quotas.

In the men's double skulls event, Uttam Kumar and Tokyo Olympian Arvind Singh narrowly missed out on a quota place, finishing third with a time of 6:30.11. The top two finishers in this event secured the coveted quota spots. Despite their strong performance, Kumar and Singh were unable to clinch a spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Currently, Balraj stands as the sole Indian rower who has secured a spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics. The rowing events are set to take place from July 27 to August 3, following the opening ceremony on July 26.

This marks India's seventh appearance in the rowing competition at the prestigious quadrennial event. Ismail Baig, the current chief coach of Indian rowing, was the first Indian rower to qualify for the Olympics back in 2000.

In a remarkable achievement, Para Rowers Narayana Konganapalle and Anita have clinched their spots in the 2024 Paralympics by finishing first in the mixed double scull qualification, clocking in at 7:50.80.

At the Asian Rowing Cup, held concurrently with the Asian Qualifiers, the Indian men's double sculls team of Salman Khan and Nitin Deol secured the gold medal with an impressive timing of 6:35.73.

