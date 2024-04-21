Twitter
Watch: Cameron Green takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi during KKR vs RCB match

The Kolkata Knight Riders were chosen to bat first by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after losing the toss.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 05:05 PM IST

article-main
X/Screengrab
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Cameron Green showcased exceptional skill and athleticism by taking a remarkable one-handed catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders' batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi during their intense IPL 2024 match at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, April 21.

The spectacular catch took place in the sixth over of KKR's innings when Angkrish faced a well-pitched delivery from RCB pacer Yash Dayal and lofted the ball over mid-wicket. Despite the nonchalant shot, Cameron Green, positioned at mid-wicket, displayed incredible reflexes as he tracked the ball, leaped, and secured the catch with just one hand. The 24-year-old cricketer fell backward after completing the catch, adding to the drama of the moment.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis could not contain his excitement as he rushed towards Cameron Green to celebrate the sensational catch, highlighting the significance of the wicket in the context of the match.

Watch:

The Kolkata Knight Riders were chosen to bat first by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after losing the toss. Opening batsman Phil Salt provided a strong start to the host's innings, showcasing his power at the top of the order while his partner Sunil Narine played a supporting role.

In the fourth over of the innings, Salt took Lockie Ferguson to task, scoring 28 runs off him, including 4 fours and 2 sixes. Salt's aggressive innings came to an end when he was dismissed for 48 runs by Mohammed Siraj with the team at 56/1.

Following Salt's departure, the Kolkata Knight Riders lost three more wickets in quick succession, with Sunil Narine (10), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (3), and Venkatesh Iyer (24) falling for a total of 41 runs. This left the team struggling at 97/4.

