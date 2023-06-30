Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Asian Kabaddi Championship: India defeat Iran in final to win eighth title

This remarkable achievement marks India's eighth title in the last nine editions of the championship, solidifying their dominance in the sport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Asian Kabaddi Championship: India defeat Iran in final to win eighth title
Image Source: Twitter

India reclaimed the title of the Asian Kabaddi Championship in a thrilling final against Iran, emerging victorious with a score of 42-32. The match took place at the prestigious Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center on Friday.

This remarkable achievement marks India's eighth title in the last nine editions of the championship, solidifying their dominance in the sport. On the other hand, Iran has only managed to secure the title once, back in 2003.

The game started with India trailing behind Iran in the first five minutes. However, the tables quickly turned when India's defenders executed a couple of impressive tackles, and Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar launched successful raids, resulting in Iran's first All-Out of the match in the 10th minute.

India continued to apply pressure on the Iranian team, leading to another All-Out. By the end of the first half, India had established a commanding lead of 23-11.

In the second half, Iran's all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh attempted a comeback with a two-point raid, followed by a super raid that inflicted the first All-Out on India in the 29th minute. Both teams fought fiercely in this high-intensity encounter, but India managed to hold on and secure a well-deserved 42-32 victory.

Earlier in the day, India had triumphed over Hong Kong with a resounding score of 64-20, concluding the league stage of the tournament undefeated. India's flawless performance in all five matches during the league stage propelled them to the top of the points table. Iran, who only suffered a defeat against India in the league stage, secured the second spot and advanced to the final.

Looking ahead, the Indian kabaddi teams face their next significant challenge at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, scheduled from September 23 to October 8. Iran, the defending champions at the continental multi-sport showpiece.

READ| Watch: Rohit Sharma surprises daughter by taking her to award-winning musical FROZEN at London's Theatre Royal

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Metro update: DMRC allows passengers to carry sealed bottles of alcohol, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.