Asian Kabaddi Championship: India defeat Iran in final to win eighth title

India reclaimed the title of the Asian Kabaddi Championship in a thrilling final against Iran, emerging victorious with a score of 42-32. The match took place at the prestigious Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center on Friday.

This remarkable achievement marks India's eighth title in the last nine editions of the championship, solidifying their dominance in the sport. On the other hand, Iran has only managed to secure the title once, back in 2003.

The Indian Kabaddi team emerged victorious once again in the 11th Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, securing their 8th victory in the tournament.



This remarkable achievement has brought immense honour and pride to the entire nation.

The game started with India trailing behind Iran in the first five minutes. However, the tables quickly turned when India's defenders executed a couple of impressive tackles, and Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar launched successful raids, resulting in Iran's first All-Out of the match in the 10th minute.

India continued to apply pressure on the Iranian team, leading to another All-Out. By the end of the first half, India had established a commanding lead of 23-11.

In the second half, Iran's all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh attempted a comeback with a two-point raid, followed by a super raid that inflicted the first All-Out on India in the 29th minute. Both teams fought fiercely in this high-intensity encounter, but India managed to hold on and secure a well-deserved 42-32 victory.

Earlier in the day, India had triumphed over Hong Kong with a resounding score of 64-20, concluding the league stage of the tournament undefeated. India's flawless performance in all five matches during the league stage propelled them to the top of the points table. Iran, who only suffered a defeat against India in the league stage, secured the second spot and advanced to the final.

Looking ahead, the Indian kabaddi teams face their next significant challenge at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, scheduled from September 23 to October 8. Iran, the defending champions at the continental multi-sport showpiece.

