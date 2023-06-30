Watch: Rohit Sharma surprises daughter by taking her to award-winning musical FROZEN at London's Theatre Royal

Image Source: Instagram @rohitsharma45

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently enjoying some well-deserved quality time with his family during the recent break in international cricket for the Men in Blue. His last appearance on the field was in June, when he led India in the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia.

Prior to that, Rohit showcased his leadership skills as he captained the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two months, leading them to the playoffs. After a series of demanding months, Rohit finally received a much-needed break as India did not have any matches scheduled before the upcoming West Indies tour, which is set to commence in the second week of July.

Rohit took to his official Instagram handle on Friday and posted a captivating reel. The reel showcased his delightful experience of attending FROZEN, Disney's award-winning musical, alongside his beloved family.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly recently expressed his belief that the seasoned batsmen, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are driven by a strong desire to clinch victory in the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will be held on their home turf.

In a candid discussion on Star Sports, Ganguly delved into the possibility that this highly anticipated tournament could potentially mark the final appearance for the Indian stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"I don't believe too much in last time, first time. I believe in performances. I think they are 34-35, I don't know what's going to happen in the next World Cup. There are world tournaments every year - T20 cricket, 50-over cricket," the former BCI president said.

"It's not like as in the past when we started - one every four years and then the Champions Trophy came in. So it's about performances and I am sure Rohit as captain and Virat will be wanting to make it a big one not from a personal point of view but from winning it. I think that's the biggest," he added.

