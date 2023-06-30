Asian Games 2023: Shikhar Dhawan, Harmanpreet Kaur likely to lead Indian teams

Image Source: Twitter

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is set to take place in India in four months' time, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to host the event in the best possible manner. This will be the first time that India will host the entire tournament within the Indian peninsula, having previously hosted it partially in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

However, it is important to note that the 50-over World Cup will coincide with the postponed Asian Games, which have been rescheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China in September-October of this year. While the BCCI is focused on fielding the best possible team for the World Cup, they are also considering participating in the Asian Games 2023 with both men's and women's teams.

According to reports, there is speculation that Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan may make a comeback to the Indian team. A senior member of the Indian team is expected to return, and there are suggestions that Dhawan might lead the India B team in the quadrennial tournament while the main teams prepare for the World Cup.

"There are rumors that Shikhar Dhawan could be named captain of the India B team for the World Cup," said PTI, as quoted by Hindustan Times. Additionally, the BCCI is likely to field the main team led by Harmanpreet Kaur in the women's side.

Shikhar Dhawan last played for India in ODIs against Bangladesh in December 2022. He is also not part of the ODI side for the upcoming West Indies tour, scheduled to take place in July-August.

