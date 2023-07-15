Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Yu Tang Lin from Chinese Taipei emerged victorious, clinching the gold medal with an impressive jump of 8.40m (+0.3).

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar achieved a remarkable feat by securing the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championship 2023, thereby earning himself a coveted spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Yu Tang Lin from Chinese Taipei emerged victorious, clinching the gold medal with an impressive jump of 8.40m (+0.3). Sreeshankar, on the other hand, showcased his exceptional skills with a leap of 8.37m (-1.1), earning him the well-deserved second place. Mingkun Zhang from China secured the third position with a jump of 8.08m.

Throughout the competition, Sreeshankar displayed his prowess by consistently achieving jumps over 8m, with his best jump ultimately making him the first field athlete from India to qualify for the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic Games.

It is worth noting that the qualification mark for the men's long jump event in Paris 2024 is set at 8.27m, a target that Sreeshankar surpassed with his exceptional performance.

On the other hand, Parul Chaudhary achieved a remarkable feat by securing her first major championship gold in the 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Athletics Championships. The 28-year-old displayed exceptional skill and determination, crossing the finish line with an impressive timing of 9:38.76. This outstanding performance placed her ahead of China's Xu Shuangshuang and Japan's Reimi Yopshimura, who finished second and third respectively.

In the women's long jump competition, Shaili Singh showcased her talent and clinched the silver medal with a remarkable jump of 6.54m. However, it was Jaan's Sumire Hata who stole the limelight with a championship record-breaking jump of 6.97m in her final attempt, securing the gold medal.

India's Ancy Sojan also displayed commendable skills in the women's long jump event, finishing fourth with a distance of 6.41m.

READ| 'Abused at 6, dealing drugs at 8': Star English footballer makes stunning revelations from childhood