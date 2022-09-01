Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav is in his best form, should bat at number 3 instead of Virat Kohli, says Gautam Gambhir

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of India's consistent players in T20Is

After defeating Hong Kong on Wednesday by 40 runs, Team India has maintained their perfect record in the Asia Cup 2022. Both Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries, demonstrating their excellent form. However, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has opined that SKY should bat at number three instead of Kohli.

In a poll conducted during the match between India and Hong Kong, Virat Kohli received more than 70% of the votes as the Indian batsman to bat at number three.

However, Gambhir had a different opinion and recommended that Surya should move up the batting order and take Kohli's place at number three.

Gambhir explained why he put Yadav in 3rd place, saying that you don't mess with someone's form to get another player in good form. He praised the 31-year-old efforts in England and the West Indies, saying the right-handed batsman should bat at 3 from now until the World Cup and see how it goes.

“See, I have a reason behind it. The reason is that you don’t fiddle with someone’s form, just because you want someone else to get back in form. He was unbelievable in England when everyone struggled. He was brilliant in the West Indies as well. He’s 30 as well. He is not like 21, 22", Gambhir said.

"He doesn’t have a lot of time on his hands. Make him bat at No.3, make the most of his form and Virat Kohli, he has got so much experience, he can still come and bat at No.4, depending on the situation as well. I personally feel that Surya should be batting at No.3 from here on till the World Cup and see how the results is going to be,” he added.

Batting first, the Men in Blue ended up scoring 192 runs thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli (59) and Suryakumar Yadav (68). Indian opener Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got the innings off to a good start, but Rahul struggled to score at a high strike rate.

Virat Kohli who came at number 3 played a steady inning, while number Suryakumar Yadav on the other hand smashed Hong Kong bowlers with ease. Both players contributed to an unbeaten 98-run third-wicket partnership.

Although India won the match, their bowling attack was lacking, with Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh conceding 53 and 44 runs in their four overs, respectively.

READ| IND vs HK: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli's heroics help Team India seal Super 4 berth