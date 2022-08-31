Search icon
IND vs HK: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli's heroics help Team India seal Super 4 berth

Fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli helped Team India down a valiant Hong Kong side, to become the second team to qualify for Super 4 stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:05 PM IST

Team India become 2nd team after Afghanistan to reach Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022

Fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli helped Team India down a valiant Hong Kong side, to become the second team to qualify for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. India join Afghanistan in the next round, as they confirmed their top-place finish in group A, after beating Nizakat Khan's side by 40 runs. 

SKY scored an unbeaten 68 off just 26 balls, and Virat Kohli (59* off 44) worked in tandem to propel India to a total of 192/2 in their respective 20 overs, after being asked to bat first. 

In reply, Hong Kong put in a valiant effort, but they fell short by 40 runs, which means their match against Pakistan on September 2, becomes a do-or-die game for both sides. 

READ| 6,6,6,0,6: Suryakumar Yadav goes berserk, scores 26 runs in an over; watch video

More to follow...

