Adama Traore applies 'baby oil' on his forearms to bamboozle defenders

Spanish winger Adama Traore is one tricky opponent to play against due to his rock-solid build and blistering pace. This is why opponent defenders often use the old pulling tactic to try and contain him on the counter.

Fed up with those cheeky niggles, the Wolverhampton Wanderers management team came up with a brilliant solution of applying baby oil on his arms before and during games according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been in terrific form for the Wolves throughout the season and played a key role in them finishing 7th in the Premier League this year.

However, injuries have often held-up his development with the former Barcelona winger dislocating his shoulder four times last season.

During the post-lockdown league matches, Adam once again had faced a shoulder dislocation injury during Wolves' clash against Sheffield United.

Since then, in order to avoid any more unwanted injuries, Traore now applies baby oil before coming on to the pitch according to the British daily outlet The Sun.

"It's something we've had to do to protect Adama," a Wolves insider was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"Defenders are so worried about him getting away from them with his pace they were reaching out and tugging at his arm."

"That was causing the shoulder to pop out during games."

"Lubricating his arms makes it harder for opponents to grab him and helps prevent further damage."

Blessed with blistering pace and Hulk-like physic, Traoré is also the first player since Eden Hazard in 2014-15 to complete 180 successful dribbles in a premier league season.

Wolves are still in the Europa League and will be talking on Greek side Olympiacos for the second leg of the tie in August.