1st Zorinmawia Inter Services X-Country Championship to be held in Himachal Pradesh

Photo: 1st Zorinmawia Inter Services X-Country Championship

The Armed Forces continue to lead India in extreme sports and are adding a new chapter with the first Zorinmawia Inter Services Paragliding X-Country Championship. The first of its kind championship is being conducted at Bir Billing from October 29 to November 1, 2022, under the aegis of the Indian Army.

Extreme professionals from the Indian Army and Indian Navy are participating in the event. The championship is named in immortal memory of Indian Army extreme sport professional Sep Zorinmawia of Assam Regiment, who sacrificed his life in pursuit of excellence during validation paragliding flying training at Bir Billing on October 5, 2022.

Paragliding has transitioned into a competitive extreme sport. The ability of the paragliding flight to last many hours and cover large distances has multiple utility to include deployment for aerial insertions deep behind enemy lines.

This is of great importance to the Armed Forces, as it facilitates aerial insertions behind enemy lines. The Extreme event will foster competitive spirit through this inter services competition and will aim at achieving synergy among the services creating a pool of internationally rated competitive extreme professionals also capable of taking operational tasks.

Paragliding pilots from the Armed Forces are ushered in for this unique event, this will augment the efforts by the Armed Forces to provide an international level arena to the paragliding pilots to hone and showcase their flying skills. This event will also aid in reinforcing extreme and adventure tourism in Himachal Pradesh nationally as well as at international stage. The location of Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh is one of the best locations in the world, besides is the second highest takeoff site in the world.

The activities will witness around 25 paragliding pilots from the Indian Army and Navy taking off from Billing and landing at Bir located approximately 15km in a display of their ability of navigating in air X-Country flight. The pilots will be encouraged by extreme sport enthusiasts and professionals along with a large gathering of local populace witnessing the competition.

READ | Experiential travel market expected to grow 500% by 2024