India Vs Wales, Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Highlights: India beat Wales 4-2 to finish second in Pool D

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Score: Follow India vs Wales Hockey World Cup latest update and scorecard here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 09:17 PM IST

An undefeated India will look to resolve their penalty-corner issues in order to secure a decisive victory against Wales, the lowest-ranked debutants, in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Thursday.

The Indian team is in excellent form and has been performing admirably in both their attacking and defensive strategies. The last two matches played by India demonstrated their dominance in both attacking and defensive positions. India trounced Spain 2-0, and then held England to a scoreless draw in their last match.

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet has been the country's top scorer in almost all tournaments in recent times, including the historic bronze-winning campaign in the Tokyo Olympics. However, he has been struggling to find the target in this showpiece event.

If Harmanpreet can start firing, India will be in a much better position to win by a large margin, as they are expected to receive plenty of penalty corners against Wales.

India was dealt a devastating blow after midfielder Hardik Singh suffered a hamstring injury towards the end of the England match. He is unlikely to start in Thursday's match against Wales, though he is expected to make a full recovery in time for the quarter-final or the crossover stage.

On the other hand, Wales will be playing for pride in their final match, as their chances of progressing to the next stage are virtually impossible. They have suffered two heavy defeats against England (0-5) and Spain (1-5), and even if they manage to pull off a surprise victory against India, and Spain defeats England, Wales may still not make it to the crossovers due to their current goal difference of -9.

LIVE BLOG

  • 19 Jan 2023, 09:14 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs WAL

    Wales were superb in defense, with Reynolds-Cotterill putting in a stellar performance. They capitalized on their two best chances of the match, resulting in a fourth-place finish in their World Cup debut - a remarkable achievement.

    India will face New Zealand in the crossover on Sunday. Wales will go back home with their heads held high. 

    Thanks for sticking around, see you for the cross-overs!!

  • 19 Jan 2023, 09:08 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs WAL

  • 19 Jan 2023, 09:04 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: Full Time!

    India won, but not the result they had hoped for. India advanced to the knockout stage, but in the Cross-Overs instead of the Quarterfinals.

    IND 4-2 WAL 

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:58 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: GOAL!

    No goalkeeper in goal, and Harmanpreet makes no mistake, sending the ball straight down the middle with pinpoint accuracy.

    IND 4-2 WAL | 59', Q4

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:54 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: 

    Shamsher's pinpoint pass found Abhishek lurking inside the box, who expertly trapped it before unleashing a thunderous Tomahawk shot. Unfortunately, the ball took a deflection before nestling into the top-left corner, but the referee had already consulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and determined that Abhishek's shot had struck Furlong above the knee before going in. As a result, the goal was disallowed.

    IND 3-2 WAL | 54', Q4

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:51 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: 

    Surender launched an aerial pass, but Rhodri Furlong expertly tackled him on the left flank, displaying remarkable agility and skill.

    IND 3-2 WAL | 51', Q4

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:48 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: SAVE!

    India launched a brilliant counter-attack, giving Sukhjeet the opportunity to make it 4-2. However, his shot was directly at Reynolds-Cotterill, denying India the chance to extend their lead.

    IND 3-2 WAL | 48', Q4

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:44 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: GOAL!

    Akashdeep's goal was nothing short of sensational! After receiving a perfectly-timed one-two pass from Sukhjeet, he charged into the circle and unleashed a stunning reverse hit that flew into the bottom corner of the net.

    IND 3-2 WAL | 47', Q4

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:39 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: Q3 ends

    As it stands, England will advance to the quarterfinals, while India will finish in second place. India and Spain will then face off in the cross-over round.

    IND 2-2 WAL, 45', Q3

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:38 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: GOAL!

    Newbold performed superbly to defeat Jarmanpreet and win a PC -- Wales is soaring now! GOAL!

    IND 2-2 WAL, 44', Q3

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:36 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: GOAL!

    Gareth Furlong slams his dragflick into the bottom corner with absolute precision. Sreejesh extends his massive frame to its full capacity, but is unable to make the save. An incredible goal!

    IND 2-1 WAL, 42', Q3

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:31 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: PC for Wales!

    Wales countered at a rapid pace, and Carson won a penalty corner after forcing a foul from Sreejesh and Jarmanpreet.

    IND 2-0 WAL, 42', Q3

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:27 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: PC for India!

    Rhodri Furlong's green card reduces Wales to 10 players for two minutes, and India almost capitalizes on the opportunity immediately. Rohidas makes a run, with Mandeep running across the face of goal and Jarmanpreet looking to turn it in, but the shot goes wide. India quickly regroups and earns a fourth penalty corner..

    IND 2-0 WAL, 39', Q3

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:22 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: PC for India!

    A variation in terms of kicker was taken by Varun Kumar, but it was another weak flick that was easily saved by Reynolds-Cotterill.

    IND 2-0 WAL, 37', Q3

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:21 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: GOAL!

    Mandeep and Akashdeep executed a superb one-two; Mandeep returned the ball with a sublime reverse pass, and Akashdeep finished it off with style, smashing it off the far post and into the goal.

    IND 2-0 WAL, 34'. Q3

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:10 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: PC for Wales!

    Harmanpreet Singh was judged to have intentionally played the ball behind the byline, giving Wales a great opportunity.

    IND 1-0 WAL, 33'. Q3

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:09 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: HALF TIME!

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:07 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: 

    Mandeep sprinted into the striking circle along the baseline, aiming for the near post. However, his effort was thwarted by the right leg of Reynolds-Cotterill.

    IND 1-0 WAL | 29', Q2

  • 19 Jan 2023, 08:00 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: 

    Reynolds-Cotterill channeled his inner Gary Bale and blasted the ball out with a powerful kick, as Mandeep expertly placed it into an unguarded circle.

    IND 1-0 WAL | 25', Q2

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:58 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: GOAL!

    India had initially been unable to find the back of the net, but Shamsher Singh capitalized on the rebound with a powerful shot, sending the ball flying into the goal!

    IND 1-0 WAL | 22', Q2

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:55 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL:

    Shipperley delivered a pinpoint cross-field pass to Newbold inside the Indian D, but the Welsh player's shot was thwarted by a defender in blue.

    IND 0-0 WAL | 20', Q2

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:50 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: Penalty Corner for India

    Abhishek battled fiercely against a throng of black-shirted opponents and eventually earned a penalty corner. Unfortunately, Harmanpreet's drag flick was unsuccessful, and the ball was sent to Manpreet, who took the shot but was unable to convert it. Harmanpreet's struggles with the drag flick persisted.

    IND 0-0 WAL | 16', Q2

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:47 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs WAL

    At the end of the first quarter, India and Wales were unable to find the back of the net. Despite their best efforts, neither team was able to break the deadlock and the score remained level.

    IND 0-0 WAL | 15', Q1

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:47 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs WAL

    Rhodri Furlong launched an attack from Wales, sending a pass along the face of the Indian goal, but unfortunately none of his teammates were able to provide the finishing touch.

    IND 0-0 WAL | 13', Q1

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:46 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs WAL

    Mandeep, with the ball near the baseline inside the Welsh D, attempted a shot, but it struck the foot of a Welsh defender. Unfortunately, the official judged the ball to have been too high, and no penalty corner was awarded.

    IND 0-0 WAL | 12', Q1

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:44 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs WAL

    Circle penetration

    INDIA- 5

    WALES- 2

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:41 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs WAL

    Nilakanta Sharma showcased his exceptional dribbling abilities in the midfield, despite the intense pressure from the Welsh players.

    IND 0-0 WAL | 8', Q1

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:37 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs WAL

    Wales earn a long corner kick and demonstrate their strategy to counterattack. Abhishek misplaces the ball during India's offensive surge.

    IND 0-0 WAL | 6', Q1

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:35 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs WAL

    India launched an attack from the right flank, with Akashdeep testing Reynold-Cotterill with a powerful snap shot. However, the Wales keeper was up to the challenge, making a superb save to keep the score level.

    IND 0-0 WAL | 3', Q1

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:15 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: Kick-off!

    India launched an attack from the right flank, with Akashdeep testing Reynold-Cotterill with a powerful snap shot. However, the Wales keeper was up to the challenge, making a superb save to keep the score level.

    IND 0-0 WAL

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:04 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: Playing XIs

    India: Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), PR Sreejesh (GK), Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

    Wales: Daniel Kyriakides, Wall Ioan, Jacob Draper, Lewis Prosser (c), Rupert Shipperley, James Carson, Stephen Kelly, Rhys Bradshaw, Gareth Furlong, Luke Hawker, Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (GK)

  • 19 Jan 2023, 07:04 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL:

  • 19 Jan 2023, 06:34 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL:

    Liam Ansell scored a crucial field goal when Spain was down a man and had conceded two in the fourth quarter. Spain is trailing 0-4, but the pressure is now mounting on India as they must now secure an 8-goal margin victory against Wales to advance to the quarterfinals.

  • 19 Jan 2023, 06:16 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: Pool C results

    Malaysia 3 (Faizal Saari 2, Razie Rahim) bt New Zealand 2 (Hayden Phillips, Sam Lane).

    The Netherlands 14 (Jip Janssen 4, Thierry Brinkmann 3, Koen Bijen 2, Thijs van Dam, Terrance Pieters, Teun Beins, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder) bt Chile 0.

  • 19 Jan 2023, 05:54 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: Netherlands hammers Chile

    The Netherlands registered a resounding 14-0 victory against the hapless South American debutants, securing their place atop the pool and becoming the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Hockey World Cup on Thursday.

  • 19 Jan 2023, 05:51 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: Head-to-head record

     

    Matches Played: 5

    India wins: 5

    Wales wins: 0

    Draws: 0

    India in World Cup

    Matches played: 97

    Wins: 41

    Loss: 41

    Draws: 15

    Wales in World Cup

    Matches: 2

    Wins: 0

    Loss: 0

    Draws: 0

  • 19 Jan 2023, 05:51 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: Squads

    India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

    Wales: Rupert Shipperley (captain), Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard.

  • 19 Jan 2023, 05:50 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: Hello and Welcome!

    Hosts India will take on Wales at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for their highly anticipated Group D match in the 2023 edition of the Hockey World Cup. The electrifying clash between India and Wales in the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will commence at 7PM, with a capacity crowd eagerly awaiting the start of the match.

