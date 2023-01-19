India Vs Wales, Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Highlights: India beat Wales 4-2 to finish second in Pool D

Sports
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Score: Follow India vs Wales Hockey World Cup latest update and scorecard here.
An undefeated India will look to resolve their penalty-corner issues in order to secure a decisive victory against Wales, the lowest-ranked debutants, in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Thursday.
The Indian team is in excellent form and has been performing admirably in both their attacking and defensive strategies. The last two matches played by India demonstrated their dominance in both attacking and defensive positions. India trounced Spain 2-0, and then held England to a scoreless draw in their last match.
Drag-flicker Harmanpreet has been the country's top scorer in almost all tournaments in recent times, including the historic bronze-winning campaign in the Tokyo Olympics. However, he has been struggling to find the target in this showpiece event.
If Harmanpreet can start firing, India will be in a much better position to win by a large margin, as they are expected to receive plenty of penalty corners against Wales.
India was dealt a devastating blow after midfielder Hardik Singh suffered a hamstring injury towards the end of the England match. He is unlikely to start in Thursday's match against Wales, though he is expected to make a full recovery in time for the quarter-final or the crossover stage.
On the other hand, Wales will be playing for pride in their final match, as their chances of progressing to the next stage are virtually impossible. They have suffered two heavy defeats against England (0-5) and Spain (1-5), and even if they manage to pull off a surprise victory against India, and Spain defeats England, Wales may still not make it to the crossovers due to their current goal difference of -9.
Wales were superb in defense, with Reynolds-Cotterill putting in a stellar performance. They capitalized on their two best chances of the match, resulting in a fourth-place finish in their World Cup debut - a remarkable achievement.
India will face New Zealand in the crossover on Sunday. Wales will go back home with their heads held high.
Thanks for sticking around, see you for the cross-overs!!
Shamsher's pinpoint pass found Abhishek lurking inside the box, who expertly trapped it before unleashing a thunderous Tomahawk shot. Unfortunately, the ball took a deflection before nestling into the top-left corner, but the referee had already consulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and determined that Abhishek's shot had struck Furlong above the knee before going in. As a result, the goal was disallowed.
IND 3-2 WAL | 54', Q4
Akashdeep's goal was nothing short of sensational! After receiving a perfectly-timed one-two pass from Sukhjeet, he charged into the circle and unleashed a stunning reverse hit that flew into the bottom corner of the net.
IND 3-2 WAL | 47', Q4
Rhodri Furlong's green card reduces Wales to 10 players for two minutes, and India almost capitalizes on the opportunity immediately. Rohidas makes a run, with Mandeep running across the face of goal and Jarmanpreet looking to turn it in, but the shot goes wide. India quickly regroups and earns a fourth penalty corner..
IND 2-0 WAL, 39', Q3
Abhishek battled fiercely against a throng of black-shirted opponents and eventually earned a penalty corner. Unfortunately, Harmanpreet's drag flick was unsuccessful, and the ball was sent to Manpreet, who took the shot but was unable to convert it. Harmanpreet's struggles with the drag flick persisted.
IND 0-0 WAL | 16', Q2
Mandeep, with the ball near the baseline inside the Welsh D, attempted a shot, but it struck the foot of a Welsh defender. Unfortunately, the official judged the ball to have been too high, and no penalty corner was awarded.
IND 0-0 WAL | 12', Q1
India: Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), PR Sreejesh (GK), Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh
Wales: Daniel Kyriakides, Wall Ioan, Jacob Draper, Lewis Prosser (c), Rupert Shipperley, James Carson, Stephen Kelly, Rhys Bradshaw, Gareth Furlong, Luke Hawker, Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (GK)
Liam Ansell scored a crucial field goal when Spain was down a man and had conceded two in the fourth quarter. Spain is trailing 0-4, but the pressure is now mounting on India as they must now secure an 8-goal margin victory against Wales to advance to the quarterfinals.
Malaysia 3 (Faizal Saari 2, Razie Rahim) bt New Zealand 2 (Hayden Phillips, Sam Lane).
The Netherlands 14 (Jip Janssen 4, Thierry Brinkmann 3, Koen Bijen 2, Thijs van Dam, Terrance Pieters, Teun Beins, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder) bt Chile 0.
The Netherlands registered a resounding 14-0 victory against the hapless South American debutants, securing their place atop the pool and becoming the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Hockey World Cup on Thursday.
India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.
Wales: Rupert Shipperley (captain), Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard.
Hosts India will take on Wales at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for their highly anticipated Group D match in the 2023 edition of the Hockey World Cup. The electrifying clash between India and Wales in the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will commence at 7PM, with a capacity crowd eagerly awaiting the start of the match.