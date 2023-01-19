India Vs Wales, Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Highlights: India beat Wales 4-2 to finish second in Pool D

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Score: Follow India vs Wales Hockey World Cup latest update and scorecard here.

An undefeated India will look to resolve their penalty-corner issues in order to secure a decisive victory against Wales, the lowest-ranked debutants, in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Thursday.

The Indian team is in excellent form and has been performing admirably in both their attacking and defensive strategies. The last two matches played by India demonstrated their dominance in both attacking and defensive positions. India trounced Spain 2-0, and then held England to a scoreless draw in their last match.

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet has been the country's top scorer in almost all tournaments in recent times, including the historic bronze-winning campaign in the Tokyo Olympics. However, he has been struggling to find the target in this showpiece event.

If Harmanpreet can start firing, India will be in a much better position to win by a large margin, as they are expected to receive plenty of penalty corners against Wales.

India was dealt a devastating blow after midfielder Hardik Singh suffered a hamstring injury towards the end of the England match. He is unlikely to start in Thursday's match against Wales, though he is expected to make a full recovery in time for the quarter-final or the crossover stage.

On the other hand, Wales will be playing for pride in their final match, as their chances of progressing to the next stage are virtually impossible. They have suffered two heavy defeats against England (0-5) and Spain (1-5), and even if they manage to pull off a surprise victory against India, and Spain defeats England, Wales may still not make it to the crossovers due to their current goal difference of -9.