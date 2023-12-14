IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Live Updates: South Africa opt to bowl first, check playing XIs

Follow live updates of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg here.

India suffered a five-wicket defeat against South Africa in the second match of the T20I series on Tuesday (12 December 2023). With this win, The Aiden Markram-led side have taken a lead of 1-0. Now, the Men in Blue are hoping to level the series with 1-1 in the final T20I match which will start today at 8:30 PM at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

In the second T20I, India managed to score 180/7 in just 19.3 overs before the match was interrupted by rain. As a result, the game was reduced to a 15-over chase, with the target set at 153. India’s star opening batter Rinku Singh delivered a formidable performance by scoring an unbeaten 68 runs. Whereas captain Suryakumar Yadav also showcased his skills by scoring a half-century with 56 runs. Meanwhile, South African bowler Gerald Coetzee displayed an impressive performance, taking three wickets to his name.

The first match of the T20 series was called off due to rain. The second match was also affected by rain whereas South Africa emerged victorious by the DLS method.