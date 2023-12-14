IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Live Updates: South Africa opt to bowl first, check playing XIs

Sports
Follow live updates of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg here.
India suffered a five-wicket defeat against South Africa in the second match of the T20I series on Tuesday (12 December 2023). With this win, The Aiden Markram-led side have taken a lead of 1-0. Now, the Men in Blue are hoping to level the series with 1-1 in the final T20I match which will start today at 8:30 PM at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
In the second T20I, India managed to score 180/7 in just 19.3 overs before the match was interrupted by rain. As a result, the game was reduced to a 15-over chase, with the target set at 153. India’s star opening batter Rinku Singh delivered a formidable performance by scoring an unbeaten 68 runs. Whereas captain Suryakumar Yadav also showcased his skills by scoring a half-century with 56 runs. Meanwhile, South African bowler Gerald Coetzee displayed an impressive performance, taking three wickets to his name.
The first match of the T20 series was called off due to rain. The second match was also affected by rain whereas South Africa emerged victorious by the DLS method.
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Markram: We are gonna bowl first again. Fresh wicket, happy with how we chased the other night. There's room for improvement in all aspects. Opportunity tonight to fix that. It's big (to win a series against India). Great occasion, hopefully the boys can express themselves. We've got three changes. Kesh comes back, Nandre Burger gets his debut and Donovan Ferreira comes in for Stubbs
SKY: We wanted to put runs on the board and defend. Looks a good track, don't think it'll change much. That's the brand of play we want to play, guys want to be fearless. Lot of positives from the last game. Same playing XI.
South Africa Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman
India Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar