France vs Poland FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Highlights: Mbappe brace helps France beat Poland 3-1 to reach quarter final

France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 score: France take on Poland in Round 16, follow live commentary as both teams look for quarterfinal spot.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

Two countries that finished their World Cup 2022 group-stage campaigns with loss square off in Sunday's last-16 game at the Al-Thumama Stadium, with reigning champions France taking on Poland.

Les Bleus finished top in Group D and advanced to the knockout stages, while Czeslaw Michniewicz's men tied the holders after finishing second in Group C.

France coach Didier Deschamps was not afraid to make changes for Les Bleus' last Group D match against Tunisia after being the first manager to take his side to the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup, but a second-string squad could not remain flawless in Qatar.

The 1998 and 2018 World Cup champions have now achieved an unexpected feat at the World Cup, qualifying for three consecutive knockout stages for the first time, as well as being the first defending champions to make it out of the groups since Brazil in 2006.

Furthermore, Les Bleus have advanced from each of their past five World Cup last-16 matches, and having missed out on a seventh successive triumph on football's biggest stage, Deschamps' side will need no extra incentive to defeat a shot-shy Poland.

Despite gaining just four points from their three Group C games, Poland's goal difference of 0 saw them edge Mexico (-1) to second place and secure a last-16 spot for the first time since the 1986 edition, which was also hosted in Mexico.

Michniewicz's team did not bring their finest shooting boots to Qatar, as they have only recorded five shots on target in the 2022 World Cup so far, three of which came in their matchday two win against Saudi Arabia, despite keeping four clean sheets in a row before Mac Allister broke their defence.

It's been 40 years since France last lost to Poland, who knocked them out of the World Cup in 1982 before a 4-0 friendly triumph later that year, but Les Bleus have since cobbled together a seven-game undefeated streak against the Group C runners-up, most recently winning 1-0 in a 2011 friendly.

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 Dec 2022, 10:29 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Full Time!

    Nobody in blue will worry because they've advanced to the quarter-finals, where they'll face either England or Senegal.

    Poland scored, but were outclassed in the second half. At the end, the French players approach their fans and express their pleasure at having advanced.

    France 3-1 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 10:21 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Goal

    90+8 mins:

    Lewandowski has missed the penalty... but the referee pulls it back for encroachment. Or maybe Lloris was off his line? Either way, he’ll get a second chance at scoring a second World Cup goal. And he scores it.

    France 3-1 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 10:16 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Goal

    90+1 mins:

    Mbappe is the icing on the cake for France's triumph!

    France 3-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 10:11 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 

    83 mins:

    Mbappe confuses two Polish defenders and feeds Theo Harnandez, who would have been offside had he scored, but his shot sails wide.

    France 2-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 10:05 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 

    79 mins:

    Giroud and Dembele are replaced by Kingsley Coman and Marcus Thuram for France.

    France 2-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 10:03 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Goal!

    74 mins:

    Mbappe gets a goal. With Poland committing bodies, it really opened things for France there. The PSG player scores into the top corner.

    France 2-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:56 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Poland making it a game

  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:50 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 

    66 mins:

    Giroud is on the verge of scoring his second goal. He attempts to angle Kounde's cross inside the near post, but it instead hits the side netting. Tchouaméni is replaced in midfield by Fofana.

    France 1-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:47 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 

    59 mins:

    Giroud's goal was disallowed. The ball is in the net following an overhead kick from Giroud, but the referee blows his whistle. Varane and Szczesny had previously collided, and a probable head injury had been indicated.

    France 1-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:44 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 

    56 mins:

    Mbappe has a good chance. His shot is deflected just wide... it appeared to be sneaking in the opposite side of the post for a little second.

    France 1-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:41 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 

    53 mins:

    Poland requires a goal but is not in a hurry after causing France problems in the first half. Unfortunately for them, the huge opportunities they've had haven't fallen to Lewandowski.

    France 1-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:39 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 

    51 mins:

    A yellow card is awarded to the Pole for a sliding challenge on Dembele. He claims he got the ball, but the referee isn't paying attention. From the subsequent free-kick, Griezmann tests Szczesny, but the keeper punches it away.

    France 1-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:21 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Yellow Card!

    49 mins: A yellow card is awarded to the Pole for a sliding challenge on Dembele. He claims he got the ball, but the referee isn't paying attention. From the subsequent free-kick, Griezmann tests Szczesny, but the keeper punches it away.

    France 1-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:16 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Half-time!

    Only one moment of brilliance separates the two teams: a through-ball from Mbappe and a superb turn and finish from Giroud.

    Poland had opportunities and will be little disappointed. The French quality has almost come through.

    France 1-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:09 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Goal!

    44 mins:

    Giroud opens the scoring! What timing from the French to score just before halftime - and it's a historic one for the ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star, who twisted and struck the bottom corner to become his country's record goalscorer.

    France 1-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:04 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 37 mins

    After Giroud's acrobatic effort to deflect it goalwards, Szczesny gets a boot in the face from Upamecano. It hasn't quite happened for France yet.

    France 0-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:01 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 31 mins

    Dembele sends a low pass across the six-yard box to Giroud, who is unmarked at the far post, but the striker misses wide on the slide. The 36-year-old is disheartened by the amount of speed on the ball from his winger.

    France 0-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:54 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 28 mins

    Mbappe, the PSG striker goes on one of those blazing runs down the left, but Poland surrounds him with numbers to spoil the opportunity. Will do harm if he can get into some one-on-one situations.

    France 0-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:49 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 20 mins

    Matty Cash deserves credit. So far, the Aston Villa right-back has done a good job of neutralising Mbappe's evident danger. Poland is doubling or triple up on the PSG man.

    France 0-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:46 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 15 mins

    Tchouameni fires a long-range shot. Poland gives him 25 yards on the ball before launching a shot on Szczesny's goal. 

    France 0-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:44 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 12 mins

    Dembele is the latest France player to have a shot on goal. He enters from the right but is stopped by a desperate block from Bereszynski.

    France 0-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:40 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 10 mins

    Griezmann's corner has been cleared this time. So far, it's clear how much France's wide players are pressing the touchline. They are aware that Poland prefers to sit deep and compact, so they are attempting to spread the game.

    France 0-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:37 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 7 mins

    Poland presses high up the pitch and is rewarded with the ball. Matty Cash swings in a right-wing cross, but it's too near to the French goalkeeper, who easily takes.

    France 0-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:36 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 4 mins

    France takes an early lead when Griezmann wins a freekick in the Polish area, but his effort is too heavy.

    France 0-0 Poland

  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:33 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 3 mins

    Dembele played some lovely stuff to entice a couple Polish players and transfer the ball over to Mbappe on the left/France pushing it from side to side, winning a corner.

  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:16 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: KICK OFF!

    The two teams walk out in the centre of the Al Thumama Stadium to a loud reception. France is dressed in their traditional navy blue shirt and white shorts. Poland is dressed in white shirts and red shorts. This is only their second encounter in the championships, and despite seeming to be favourites, France has yet to defeat Poland at the World Cup.

  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:22 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates: Poland XI

    Szczesny, Bereszyński, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Frankowski, S.Szymanski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Kaminski, Lewandowski

  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:06 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates: France XI

    Lloris, Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.

  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:05 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates: 

  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:05 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates: Poland Predicted XI

    Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jakub Kiwior, Kamil Glik, Matty Cash; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Sebastian Szymanski, Krystian Bielik, Piotr Zielinski; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski

  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:05 PM

    FRA vs POL FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates: France Predicted XI

    Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

