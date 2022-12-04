France vs Poland FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Highlights: Mbappe brace helps France beat Poland 3-1 to reach quarter final

Sports
France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 score: France take on Poland in Round 16, follow live commentary as both teams look for quarterfinal spot.
Two countries that finished their World Cup 2022 group-stage campaigns with loss square off in Sunday's last-16 game at the Al-Thumama Stadium, with reigning champions France taking on Poland.
Les Bleus finished top in Group D and advanced to the knockout stages, while Czeslaw Michniewicz's men tied the holders after finishing second in Group C.
France coach Didier Deschamps was not afraid to make changes for Les Bleus' last Group D match against Tunisia after being the first manager to take his side to the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup, but a second-string squad could not remain flawless in Qatar.
The 1998 and 2018 World Cup champions have now achieved an unexpected feat at the World Cup, qualifying for three consecutive knockout stages for the first time, as well as being the first defending champions to make it out of the groups since Brazil in 2006.
Furthermore, Les Bleus have advanced from each of their past five World Cup last-16 matches, and having missed out on a seventh successive triumph on football's biggest stage, Deschamps' side will need no extra incentive to defeat a shot-shy Poland.
Despite gaining just four points from their three Group C games, Poland's goal difference of 0 saw them edge Mexico (-1) to second place and secure a last-16 spot for the first time since the 1986 edition, which was also hosted in Mexico.
Michniewicz's team did not bring their finest shooting boots to Qatar, as they have only recorded five shots on target in the 2022 World Cup so far, three of which came in their matchday two win against Saudi Arabia, despite keeping four clean sheets in a row before Mac Allister broke their defence.
It's been 40 years since France last lost to Poland, who knocked them out of the World Cup in 1982 before a 4-0 friendly triumph later that year, but Les Bleus have since cobbled together a seven-game undefeated streak against the Group C runners-up, most recently winning 1-0 in a 2011 friendly.
Nobody in blue will worry because they've advanced to the quarter-finals, where they'll face either England or Senegal.
Poland scored, but were outclassed in the second half. At the end, the French players approach their fans and express their pleasure at having advanced.
France 3-1 Poland
Searching for the equaliser #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/11vTWaXiZ6— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2022
France 1-0 Poland
49 mins: A yellow card is awarded to the Pole for a sliding challenge on Dembele. He claims he got the ball, but the referee isn't paying attention. From the subsequent free-kick, Griezmann tests Szczesny, but the keeper punches it away.
Only one moment of brilliance separates the two teams: a through-ball from Mbappe and a superb turn and finish from Giroud.
Poland had opportunities and will be little disappointed. The French quality has almost come through.
Dembele sends a low pass across the six-yard box to Giroud, who is unmarked at the far post, but the striker misses wide on the slide. The 36-year-old is disheartened by the amount of speed on the ball from his winger.
France 0-0 Poland
Griezmann's corner has been cleared this time. So far, it's clear how much France's wide players are pressing the touchline. They are aware that Poland prefers to sit deep and compact, so they are attempting to spread the game.
France 0-0 Poland
The two teams walk out in the centre of the Al Thumama Stadium to a loud reception. France is dressed in their traditional navy blue shirt and white shorts. Poland is dressed in white shirts and red shorts. This is only their second encounter in the championships, and despite seeming to be favourites, France has yet to defeat Poland at the World Cup.
A first knockout stage appearance since 1986 awaits #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2022