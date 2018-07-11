Secret of England's success at World Cup 2018? Watch 3 Lions practise kabbaddi in training

England take on Croatia in the semi-final of 2018 World Cup on Wednesday.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018, Englan’s head coach Gareth Southgate chose funny methods to make his boys train.

Knowing they are on a mission, since England last won the World Cup in 1996, Southgate and English Captain Harry Kane had to experiment as much as possible.

While the Indian cricket team is famous for playing football during their practice sessions, England’s Three Lions played Kabaddi.

The below video shows Manchester United's Jesse Lingard can be seen raiding the opposition team. The defending team is made up of stars such as Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, and Danny Welbeck. Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane, and Phil Jones can also be seen in the video.

While the Indian cricket team often plays football to warm-up, the English football team is playing a form of Kabaddi during practice ahead of the FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/6jRCzbu9c2 — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) May 29, 2018

In 2014 World Cup, England failed to reach even the knockout stage. On Wednesday, Kane and boys are set to play the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup. So, should be believe the Kabaddi has helped England in reaching the final here? (Just kidding)

England look to cement their spot in finals of the ongoing 21st edition of FIFA World Cup when they square off with Croatia in the second semi-final clash here at Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

England have impressed the fans across the world with their skilful display of the game in the tournament so far.

The Harry Kane-led side have lost only to Belgium in their third and final clash of the group stage. England thrashed Columbia (4-3) before beating Sweden 2-0 to set up a semi-final clash against Croatia.

Croatia, on the other hand, are riding high on the confidence as they have won all the matches in the tournament so far. But England will definitely be the toughest competitor among the teams they have faced so far.

The Luka Modric-led side swept aside Argentina 3-0 and Iceland 2-1 before thrashing hosts Russian 4-3 in their quarter-final clash. Both the teams have met each other five times before in the competitive clashes, and England hold a 3-2 record against the Croatians.

Their last clash was at the 2010 World Cup qualifiers where England thrashed Croatia 5-1 in a vigorous manner.

The winner of the match will face France in the final match, which is slated to be held on July 15.