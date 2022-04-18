WhatsApp new option to help hide 'Last Seen' status for specific contacts

Headlines

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve meets Abhishek Malhan at hospital, impresses Fukra Insaan's fans

Toshakhana corruption case: Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan's appeal against conviction to be heard in Islamabad HC

Setback for Prithvi Shaw as knee injury forces early exit from Northamptonshire stint

'Best dad’ Saif Ali Khan is all smiles as he poses with kids Ibrahim, Sara, Jehangir, Taimur at birthday bash

Nitish's Delhi trip won't make any difference, Modi to return as PM in 2024: BJP

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve meets Abhishek Malhan at hospital, impresses Fukra Insaan's fans

Toshakhana corruption case: Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan's appeal against conviction to be heard in Islamabad HC

Fastest Indian films to earn 100 crore at the box office

Maurya to Maratha: 10 Flourishing kingdoms that shaped Indian history

9 Indian foods for digestion, gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve meets Abhishek Malhan at hospital, impresses Fukra Insaan's fans

'Best dad’ Saif Ali Khan is all smiles as he poses with kids Ibrahim, Sara, Jehangir, Taimur at birthday bash

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony | Exclusive

HomeSocial Media

Social Media

WhatsApp new option to help hide 'Last Seen' status for specific contacts

'Last Seen' is the feature that indicates when someone last checked the app, and you can find out if a contact may have potentially seen your message.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Meta-owned WhatsApp is coming up with another new feature. WhatsApp is reportedly adding the option to hide your 'Last Seen' status from specific contacts. WhatsApp has added an option that allows users to limit specific individuals from seeing their 'Last Scene' status, according to WABetaInfo.

'Last Seen' is the feature that indicates when someone last checked the app, and it is a way to find out if a contact may have potentially seen your message even if they have read receipts turned off. Switching off the last seen status is seen as a privacy feature where you choose not to allow your contacts to know when you last used the app.

Read | WhatsApp announces multiple new features: Communities, message reactions, file size upgrade - All you need to know

For a while now, WhatsApp has allowed you to limit who sees your status to only your contacts. You can also disable the feature altogether, but you have not had the ability to prevent specific individuals from seeing that information.

How the feature will work?

WhatsApp iOS beta version 22.9.0.70 adds a new 'My Contacts Except' option under the 'Last Seen' section of the app's privacy settings.

According to WABetaInfo, adding an individual to that list also prevents you from seeing their status.

The outlet said WhatsApp is also implementing more granular privacy controls for both profile photos and about sections.

With the feature now in beta testing on both Android and iOS, it likely will not be long until it is officially available on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man whose family lived in refugee camp, IAS officer’s son left Rs 600 job and founded Rs 320000 crore company

Meet India's third richest billionaire in investment sector, he's an IIT alumnus with Rs 24,090 crore net worth

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

Meet the actress, a beauty queen, who is married to a man who runs Rs 4130 crore company, her husband is…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE