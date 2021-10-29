No name change for Facebook website and mobile app, ONLY brand name changed to 'Meta'

Facebook Inc is changing its company name and logo to Meta Platforms Inc or Meta but the website and the mobile app will still be called 'Facebook'. CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said that rebranding is a reflection of its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the 'metaverse'.

The metaverse is sort of the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D. Zuckerberg has described it as a 'virtual environment' you can go inside of, instead of just looking at it on a screen. People can meet, work and play, using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices.

However, there is nothing to worry about for Facebook users because the social network itself will continue to be called by the same name as only the brand name is changing. The same is true for Instagram and WhatsApp users. The websites and apps they use will continue to retain their old names.

"Our apps and their brands aren't changing either. We're still the company that designs technology around people," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. Facebook now wants to be known as a technology company with a lot of products and apps in its kitty.

But there will be no changes in how the app is used. No new features and layouts have been announced and the guidelines to use would remain the same. Similarly, the name change would not affect the other Facebook-owned apps including WhatsApp and Instagram.