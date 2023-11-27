Headlines

Make your eyes dazzle with premium eyeshadow palettes on Amazon under Rs 300

Google testing animated emoji reactions in its Messages app

Upgrade your footwear collection with stylish women's heels on Amazon

'Heartwarming reunion...': Nita Ambani on Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians return sparks memefest, check best IPL 2023 trade memes

8 health promoting winter spices

AI imagines Orry with iconic figures in key historic moments 

8 vitamin K rich foods good for your health 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Upgrade your footwear collection with stylish women’s heels on Amazon

Explore the great deals on women’s heels on Amazon and walk with confidence with these trendy heels.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Buying women's heels not only add a touch of elegance to any outfit, but they also make you feel confident and empowered. It's amazing how a pair of heels can instantly elevate your style and give you that extra boost of self-assurance. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or simply want to add a touch of glamour to your everyday look, women's heels are the perfect accessory. So go ahead and treat yourself to a fabulous pair of heels with Amazon.

JM LOOKS Fashion Stylish Ankle Loop Buckle strap Casual Heel Sandal At Rs 799

  • These heels are incredibly comfortable and allow your feet to move naturally, especially around the toe area where flexibility is key
  • They're lightweight, durable, and versatile, complementing dresses, ethnic wear, and western outfits
  •  With their slip-on design, they're easy to wear and suitable for both summer and winter.

Buy Now on Amazon

ZAIF Women Stylish Trendy Pencil Heel Sandal At Rs 699

  • These women's fancy footwear are not only stylish, but also made with high-quality sole material for added strength
  •  They provide easy and comfortable wear, while giving you a trendy look with their new colours and stylish design
  • The open toe style adds a touch of elegance, and they are categorised as heeled sandals. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Shoetopia Patent Multi Cross Strap Block Heeled Sandals At Rs 798

  • They're well-made with an extra comfortable padded insole, slip-resistant resin outsole, and a soft anti-sweat lining
  •  These heels are the perfect blend of trend and comfort, so you can look fashionable while feeling great
  • Just make sure to measure your feet length and check the size chart to choose the most suitable size. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Marc Loire Women's Comfortable Block Heel At Rs 975

  • They're lightweight, well-made, and have an extra comfortable padded insole, slip-resistant rubber outsole, and a soft anti-sweat lining
  • With a heel height of 3.5 inches, you can stand or walk all day without any pain
  •  These strappy heels come with an adjustable buckle, allowing you to customise the fit and securely fasten them to your feet
  • Just make sure to measure your feet length and check the size chart to choose the perfect fit.

Buy Now on Amazon

