'World's oldest' flush toilet from 2,400 years ago discovered, see pics

Photo: Ancient Origins/Twitter

An archeologist in China claims to have discovered what he believes is the world's oldest flushing toilet, according to CNN. Xi'an, China is the location of an archaeological dig that yielded a toilet bowl and pipe dating back 2,400 years.

Experts think the manual toilet dates back to the time of the Warring States (424 BC) and the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC) since it was found in the remains of a palace in Yueyang (221 BC to 206 BC). According to the site, the researchers thought the restroom which they dubbed a "luxury toilet" was located within the palace and connected to a pit outside through a conduit.

Dr. Liu Rui, a member of the excavation team and a researcher at the Institute of Archeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, stated in a release that an ancient Chinese flush toilet has been discovered for the first time. Everyone on the job site looked shocked, and then they started laughing.

During the Warring States Period and the subsequent Han Dynasty, only the highest ranking officials would have had access to this restroom. Researchers believe that either Qin Xiaogong or his father, Qin Xian'gong, may have used the commode.

Mr. Liu observed that the staff probably filled the toilet bowl with water after each flush. He elaborated, saying, "The flush toilet is concrete proof of the importance the ancient Chinese attached to sanitation."

Soil samples from the commode are presently being analysed by archaeologists in an attempt to reconstruct diet patterns from that era.

Until its discovery, the first manual flush toilet was assumed to have been created by John Harington in the 16th century for Queen Elizabeth I, as stated by the British Association of Urological Surgeons.