'Talent goes unnoticed': Security guard effortlessly sings Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani, mesmerises internet

A man who appears to be a security guard can be seen singing Teri Deewani in a melodious voice in a viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Social media has tremendous power since it has the ability to instantly make or break anyone. An internet hit recently emerged from a singer from Bihar thanks to a video of him singing Dil De Diya Hai with ease. Social media users discovered a video of another man, and the internet was astounded by his soothing voice.

A man who appears to be a security guard can be seen singing Teri Deewani in a melodious voice in a viral video posted by the Instagram account @musicalchamber. Caption of the viral video reads, "So much talent goes unnoticed."

There are numerous timeless hits by Kailash Kher. His voice is well-liked by listeners, and many have even called it soulful. Teri Deewani is one of his top hits and is very well-liked. The popular video has had over 45,000 views and more than 7,500 Instagram likes since it was posted.

Many online users have praised this man's display of his talent. One user wrote, “I couldn't scroll..... Heard it on repeat.” Another user who was mesmerised by the enchanting voice wrote, "Counted and watched it 100th time."

As seen in this trending video, the pressure of making ends meet and societal baggage hinder many talents to come forward. Internet fans responded to this popular video by applauding the security guard's secret skill while doing his job.

 

 

