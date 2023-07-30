Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

A Sturgeon Moon will occur on August 1. Know what is a Sturgeon Moon and its significance.

A Sturgeon moon will occur on August 1, 2023. This will be the year's second supermoon. This year the Sturgeon moon will happen on August 1 and a second full moon in the same month will occur, known as a blue moon. Many of you must be wondering why is the upcoming supermoon called a Sturgeon moon.

August's full moon or Supermoon is regarded as the Sturgeon Moon because sturgeon fish were found in the Great Lakes of North America at this time of the year, as per Timeanddate. It is also known as the "Grain Moon", "Corn Moon", "Lynx Moon" and "Lightning Moon".

The sturgeon moon is nothing but a supermoon.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the Moon's orbit is closest to Earth at the same time the Moon is full. This phenomenon occurs because the moon orbits the Earth in an ellipse rather than a perfect circle enabling the moon to come closer or go further from Earth's orbit.

Sturgeon moon: Date and timing

The Full Sturgeon moon will rise on the evening of August 1 at 2:32 pm Eastern Time which is 12:02 am in Indian Standard Time (IST).