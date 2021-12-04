Total solar eclipse today: When, where and how to watch last Surya Grahan of the year in India

The last solar eclipse of 2021 will occur today - Saturday - December 4 and it will be a total solar eclipse when the New Moon will come between the Sun and Earth and cast the darkest part of its shadow, the umbra, on the Earth.

As per the Hindu panchang, this day is Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Pakhsha of Margsirsha month. The solar eclipse will start from 10:59 am and will go on till 3:07 pm.

The last solar eclipse of the year will be visible in Antarctica, South Africa, Australia and South America, however, it will not be visible in India.

How to watch Solar Eclipse 2021 in India?

The celestial event will not be visible in India as such but you can watch the celestial event live online on December 4. NASA will live broadcast the view from Union Glacier in Antarctica on its YouTube channel. Alternatively, the solar eclipse stream can be accessed from NASA’s official website.