Surya Grahan 2022 today: Know what not to do on partial solar eclipse, why it's being called 'Black Moon'

File photo

The first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2022 is set to take place on April 30. Parts of the Southern Hemisphere will be witnessing the first partial solar eclipse of 2022 today. According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the partial eclipse will coincide with the ‘Black Moon’ today. This will happen when the ‘Black Moon’ will block some part of the Sun before and during sunset.

The Surya Grahan or solar eclipse will only be visible from parts of the world and not the entire globe, for a fixed period of time. A partial solar eclipse is also called as Aanshik Surya Grahan.

The solar eclipse or Surya Grahan is supposed to coincide with the ‘black moon’ this time, making the partial eclipse all the more appealing to watch. It must be noted that the surya grahan will not be visible to people residing in India.

Also Read: Surya Grahan 2022 today: Know solar eclipse timings in India, where, how to watch 'Black Moon'

The first solar eclipse of 2022 will start from 12.15 am on midnight of April 30 according to Indian standard time and will last till 04:07 am in the morning.

This will be a partial solar eclipse. In this, the Moon will obstruct only a part of the Sun's light. According to the US space agency NASA, the moon will cast only the outer part of its shadow on the Sun.

The first solar eclipse of this year will be seen in Antarctica, Atlantic region, Pacific Ocean, South America and other parts. This partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

How to watch Solar eclipse or Surya Grahan 2022

Here are certain Dos and Donts we need to keep in mind while watching the eclipse.

1. Proper eye protection is much required to watch the solar eclipse as looking for a long period of time at the sun may damage your eyes.

2. A special solar filter on the lens is required to capture the eclipse.

3. If you are living in one of those countries where the solar eclipse cannot be sighted, it can also be watched virtually.

4. Don't look at the sun directly.

5. Don't look at the reflection of the sun in the water.

6. Ordinary sunglasses should not be used to witness the eclipse.

'Black Moon'

The special thing is that astronomers have also called this partial solar eclipse as Black Moon. According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), just before and during sunset the Moon will block some part of the Sun, causing a partial eclipse.

'Black Moon' is a rare event and we did not experience this phenomenon in 2021. It is not an official astronomical term. According to SPACE.com, there is no single definition of a 'black moon'. But mostly, the term is commonly used to refer to any event associated with the new moon, because during the new moon phase, the moon is always black.