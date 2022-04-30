Surya Grahan 2022 today: Know solar eclipse timings in India, where, how to watch 'Black Moon'

File photo

Parts of the Southern Hemisphere will be able to witness the first partial solar eclipse of 2022 on April 30. According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the partial eclipse will coincide with the ‘Black Moon’ today. This will happen when the ‘Black Moon’ will block some part of the Sun before and during sunset.

The eclipse will begin at 12:15 pm IST and end at 4:07 pm IST. According to Earthsky.org, the eclipse will reach its maximum phase at 4:41 p.m. EDT (eastern daylight time) when the axis of the moon's shadow cone will pass closest to Earth's centre.

Partial solar eclipse at midnight on April 30

Will it be visible from India?

Many are wondering if the solar eclipse will be visible from India or not. It must be noted that the partial Surya Grahan will not be visible from India this time. For space enthusiasts, the solar eclipse will be telecasted on several online portals and websites.

'Black Moon'

The special thing is that astronomers have also called this partial solar eclipse as Black Moon. According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), just before and during sunset the Moon will block some part of the Sun, causing a partial eclipse.

'Black Moon' is a rare event and we did not experience this phenomenon in 2021. It is not an official astronomical term. According to SPACE.com, there is no single definition of a 'black moon'. But mostly, the term is commonly used to refer to any event associated with the new moon, because during the new moon phase, the moon is always black.