SpaceX creates history, becomes first private company to successfully launch NASA astronauts into orbit

Reacting to the successful launch, US President Donald Trump said: "It's incredible, the power, the technology. That was a beautiful sight to see."

After the launch of a historic mission that would have taken two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) was called-off due to poor weather conditions on May 28, SpaceX finally created history on Saturday (May 30).

US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken started their journey towards the ISS from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 p.m. EDT (19:22 GMT) on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

It's going to be a 19-hour ride aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.

As per NASA, the Crew Dragon separated from its second stage booster at 3:35 and has successfully entered orbit.

Trump was present at Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in Florida to witness the historic liftoff.

"Thank you for the first human ride for Falcon 9," Doug Hurley, co-commander, responded from the flight deck after Dragon reached orbit.

"It was incredible … appreciate all the hard work and thanks for the great ride to space," he added.

"It’s been way too long,” Jim Bridenstine, the Nasa administrator, said of the launch. “It was just an amazing day. I’m breathing a sigh of relief but I won’t be celebrating until Bob and Doug are home safely."

"It’s really hard to believe this is real. This is a dream come true for me and everyone at SpaceX, the result of a tremendous number of smart people working tremendously hard to make this day happen," Elon Musk said.