SHOCKING: Spaceflight with Jeff Bezos was disappointing as we ‘didn’t go high enough’, says co-passenger Wally Funk

In a major blow to Jeff Bezos, a Blue Origin astronaut has given Bezos' recently spaceflight just two stars saying they 'didn't go high enough'.

The 82-year-old Wally Funk created history when he became the oldest ever person to fly in space together with Bezos and two others onboard the USD 5.5 billion rocket on Tuesday. Wally travelled on the flight with 57-year-old Bezos, his younger brother Mark and teenager Oliver Daemen.

But in a post flight interview with Fox, Wally said that she was deeply disappointed as she failed to see the Earth onboard the Blue Origin Capsule.

She said: "We went right on up and I saw darkness. I thought I was going to see the world, but we weren’t quite high enough."

It may be recalled that rocket carrying Funk and three others was launched at 9.11am EST. The capsule detached from the rocket once it hit an altitude of 47 miles and passed the 62-mile boundary.

According to reports, Bezos and the passengers “unbuckled and floated around the capsule, cheering in the capsule as they experienced about four minutes of free fall.”

“You have a very happy crew up here, I want you to know,” Bezos said as the capsule descended.

The rocket landed safely after a total flight time of just 10 minutes and 10 seconds.

"I loved every minute of it," Wally said. "I just wish it had been longer."

It may be recalled that UK-based billionaire businessman Sir Richard successfully flew to 50 miles above the Earth’s surface on board the company’s VSS Unity spaceplane just nine days before Bezos.

Speaking to The Sun following his successful spaceflight, Branson said, “I have my astronaut wings. Nasa, who are the global authority on this, have always recognised 50 miles as the boundary of space. These are the rules we work under. Blue Origin’s initial spaceship may do a handful or two handfuls of seconds more in space than us, but our future spaceship will do the same.”

He added: “It really makes no difference to the overall experience that people have. I think if anybody looks at the pictures taken during the mission, they will see that we were firmly in space.”