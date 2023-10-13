Headlines

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, Law graduate who cracked UPSC with Hindi medium, secured AIR...

Solar Eclipse 2023: Here's how you can watch the 'ring of fire' safely

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

'If you want to give a speech on Adani and Modi...': Delhi Court warns AAP's Sanjay Singh not to give political speech

Microsoft’s new deal to buy gaming giant Activision for $68.7 billion cleared by UK

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'TV hai sabke pas...': Suryakumar Yadav urges friends not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: Here’s what players said about the IND vs PAK rivalry match

Weight loss diet of Parineeti Chopra

Bowlers who took wicket on first ball in ODI World Cups

6 causes of vitamin B-12 deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Update: Israel gives ultimatum to 1 million Gaza residents to vacate within 24 hours

Israel Gaza War: Israel goes all offensive against Gaza, stops to provide all aids to the Gazans

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Aspirants season 2: Prime Video announces release date of TVF's popular drama, fans react

HomeScience

Science

Solar Eclipse 2023: Here's how you can watch the 'ring of fire' safely

This remarkable occurrence occurs as the moon casts its shadow over most of the sun, leaving only a radiant circle of light in the sky.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The highly anticipated Solar Eclipse of 2023 is set to be a spectacular celestial event, capturing the attention of skywatchers around the world. Scheduled to grace the skies on Saturday, October 14, this particular eclipse holds special significance due to its nickname, the 'Ring of Fire.' During this phenomenon, the moon will position itself between the Earth and the sun, creating a breathtaking ring of fire effect visible from our planet's surface. This remarkable occurrence occurs as the moon casts its shadow over most of the sun, leaving only a radiant circle of light in the sky.

The fortunate viewers of this celestial spectacle will primarily reside in the Western Hemisphere, with the prime path of visibility extending from Oregon to Texas in the USA. Regrettably, sky gazers in India will not have the opportunity to witness this Solar Eclipse. However, for those lucky enough to be in the viewing path, there are several ways to safely observe and appreciate this rare event while taking special care to protect their eyes.

Solar Eclipse Glasses: These specialized glasses are a must-have for anyone planning to observe a Solar Eclipse. They are affordable, readily available, and provide essential protection for your eyes. Even when watching a live stream of the Solar Eclipse on platforms like YouTube, it's crucial to remain cautious.

Solar Eclipse Viewer: Crafting a simple Solar Eclipse viewer from a small piece of cardboard is an effective method to carry eye protection with you wherever you go. This viewer shields your eyes from direct exposure to the sun's rays.

Projecting the Sun: Another safe and mesmerizing way to witness the Solar Eclipse is by projecting the sun's image onto a surface. To do this, all you need are a pair of binoculars and a telescope. With a bit of fine-tuning during the Eclipse, you can create your own personal viewing experience.

Stand Near a Tree: Nature provides a fascinating opportunity to watch the Solar Eclipse by standing near a tree. The gaps between leaves on trees can act as natural pinhole cameras, projecting crescent-shaped images of the Eclipse onto the ground. It's a unique and safe way to witness the event.

Pinhole Projection: A simple and effective method is to create a pinhole projector using two sheets of cardboard. Make a small hole in one sheet and let the sunlight pass through it onto the other sheet. You'll see a miniature projection of the Solar Eclipse safely on the second sheet.

Telescope Filters: If you own a telescope, ensure you use appropriate solar filters. These filters are specifically designed to protect your eyes and equipment while providing a clear view of the Solar Eclipse.

As we prepare to witness this awe-inspiring celestial event, safety should be our top priority. Following these methods and taking the necessary precautions will allow us to marvel at the 'Ring of Fire' without risking damage to our eyes. Remember, it's a rare and beautiful moment in the cosmos, and with the right tools and knowledge, we can enjoy it safely and with a sense of wonder.

Also read: Solar Eclipse 2023 on October 14: Will it be visible in India? Date, time

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

'If you want to give a speech on Adani and Modi...': Delhi Court warns AAP's Sanjay Singh not to give political speech

'TV hai sabke pas...': Suryakumar Yadav urges friends not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

DNA Explainer: When and why was LBW introduced in Cricket?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE