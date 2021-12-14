WATCH: Scientists capture rare footage of bizarre fish with transparent head

There are billions of living organisms on our planet that we are unaware of. Scientists have captured images of a fish with a bulging, see-through head and green orb-like eyes that stare out through its forehead. The bizarre sea creature was found hundreds of feet underneath the Monterey Bay off the coast of California.

The barreleye fish (scientific name: Macropinna microstoma) is a strange organism that is rarely spotted. According to a tweet from MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) on December 9, they sent remotely operated vehicles (ROV) on more than 5,600 dives in the fish's ecosystem to bring out the sighting. Scientists have reportedly sighted the species only nine times.

MBARI’s ROVs Ventana and Doc Ricketts have logged more than 5,600 dives and recorded more than 27,600 hours of video—yet we’ve only encountered this fish nine times! pic.twitter.com/WNdVLClEoj — MBARI (@MBARI_News) December 9, 2021

A group of researchers used an ROV to explore one of the Pacific coast's deepest submerged valleys. An aquarist describes the barreleye fish as “quite little out in the blue distance, but I immediately understood what I was looking at.”

The ROV was travelling at a depth of 2,132 feet in the Monterey Submarine Canyon at the moment. Knowles kept the ROV camera in position while ROV operator Knute Brekke kept the submerged robot focused at the barrel-eye as the control room roared with excitement.

According to MBARI, the eyes of the barreleye fish are extremely light-sensitive and can be positioned up to the top, towards the front of the fish's head, or straight forth. Two dark-colored capsules containing the fish's smelling organs sit in front of the organism's eyes.

The Bering Sea to Japan and Baja California all are inhabited by the barreleye fish. The species of fish exist in the ocean dark region, which is located between 650 and 3,300 feet below the surface. Researchers have no idea how many more of these jelly helmet-heads are swimming below the sea's surface.

Scientists believe that barreleye fish spend most of their time stationary, waiting for unprepared prey such as jellyfish. A set of wide, flattened fins that protrude out from the fish's body allow it to stay in this manner. Barreleyes can see the shadows of their victims from above by directing their eyes straight overhead. First reported in 1939, MBARI scientists saw a barreleye fish for the first time in its native habitat in 2000. The fish's translucent head cover may protect it from jellyfish tentacle stinging cells.

A new exhibit featuring deep-sea creatures from all over the world will debut at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California. Many of these animals, like the barreleye fish, appear to be right out of a science fiction novel. Giant isopods, sea spiders, and blood-belly comb jellies are among them.