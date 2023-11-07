Headlines

Not Salman Khan, but this actor, singer, songwriter was Sooraj Barjatya's original choice for Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya

People swallow two polythene bags a year through microplastics, reveals study

Not only stubble burning, motor vehicles, Delhi's geography adds up to worsening air quality

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

People swallow two polythene bags a year through microplastics, reveals study

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

Tiger 3 to have 24x7 shows in some territories; here's where you can watch Salman Khan-starrer before anywhere else

8 foods that work as natural blood purifier

Youngest cricketers to hit century in World Cup history

Top self help books that can change your life

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

Tiger 3 to have 24x7 shows in some territories; here's where you can watch Salman Khan-starrer before anywhere else

Sara Ali Khan spills beans about Orry's mysterious work profile, Ananya Panday consults him for...

HomeScience

Science

People swallow two polythene bags a year through microplastics, reveals study

According to research, pregnant women are at risk after consuming food stored in plastic containers.

article-main
Latest News

Pooja Makkar

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Plastic is being used in almost everything these days. But now we have reached the verge of dying with plastic. It is now putting a child at risk of becoming impotent at birth. Britain's Portsmouth University collected two types of food items to detect microplastics present in the food -- One wrapped in plastic packing and the other without plastic. 

Around 2.30 lakh microplastics were found in the plastic packing items, while the second packing had 50,000 microplastic particles. According to researchers, every person is swallowing 10 grams of microplastic every day.

According to research by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), pregnant women are at risk after consuming food stored in plastic containers. It is also being passed on to their male children as microplastic particles are considered responsible for impairing fertility.

What is microplastic?

Very fine particles of plastic are called microplastic. On average, 0.1 to 5 grams of microplastic can enter the human body in different ways, every week. The average person swallows 11,845 to 1,93,200 microplastic particles every year. This means from 7 grams to 287 grams. It depends on the presence of plastic in his/her life.

Why is microplastic making you sick?

Plastic containers for food storage or liquid storage are generally made from polycarbonate plastic. To make this plastic flexible, Bisphenol A (BPA) is added to it, which is an industrial chemical. Researchers from Delhi's ICMR and Hyderabad's National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have found that BPA chemicals during pregnancy can have a negative impact on the fertility system of the male child.

This research has been done on rats. For this, pregnant rats were divided into two groups. One group was exposed to BPA chemicals for four to 21 days during pregnancy and the other group was kept away from it. Fatty acids started accumulating in rats living near BPA. This fatty acid was found to cause damage around the membrane necessary for sperm growth.

This research has been published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. BPA chemical affects hormones and can cause cancer and infertility. But now the health risks of plastic affecting even before birth.

According to NIN's research, everyone, especially pregnant women, should avoid using plastic containers. Prolonged storage in such containers, especially in hot temperatures or during microwave, increases the risk of BPA chemicals leaching from the plastic into the food.

Dr. Sanjay Basak, lead researcher, National Institute of Nutrition, said, “There are two types of plastic present in a kitchen, one-time use like disposable water bottles or packaging plastic and the other is plastic containers on which food grade or BPA free is mentioned. Companies claim that BPA-free food-grade plastic does not cause harm. But experts do not agree with this."

Where are microplastics?

Microplastics in water

Microplastics are most commonly found in tap water and water stored in plastic. The plastic waste present in the environment has broken down and got mixed in the soil, under the ground and in the oceans and rivers.

In clothes and toys

According to a study by Britain's Portsmouth University, 7000 microplastic particles from toys and clothes are being inhaled into our bodies every day. 

READ | Tata Group may sell its Rs 26,936 crore home appliances company

How to reduce microplastics in your everyday life

  • Do not keep cooked food in plastic containers.
  • Avoid microwaving plastic.
  • Use glass, steel or copper for water bottles instead of plastic.
  • Do not throw plastic in your household garbage and give it to recycling organizations or throw plastic waste separately.
  • When plastic gets mixed with garbage, it becomes difficult to recycle.

According to government data, India produces 3.5 million tonnes of plastic every year, while our capacity to recycle plastic is only half of it.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Top 10 churches in Kerala That Will Enchant You With Its Majestic Glory

Product Strategy in Focus: Abhishek Kanal's SIG Framework for Architecting Interoperable and Optimized Cloud Ecosystems

Isha Malviya's Udaariyan co-star Lokesh says her parents want her out of BB17: 'Not fine with her closeness to Samarth'

Rohit Sharma wins 'fielder of the match' medal after India’s easy win vs South Africa

This IAS officer, DU alumnus, cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE