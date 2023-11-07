Headlines

Tata Group may sell its Rs 26,936 crore home appliances company: Report

Chhattisgarh: Three security personnel injured in exchange of fire with Naxals in Sukma

Amazon Sale: Secure your savings with safe lockers, up to 60% off

'Felt very uncomfortable': Sara Ali Khan shares photo showing her belly fat, says 'weight issues have always been...'

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check the best offers on Helmets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Sale: Secure your savings with safe lockers, up to 60% off

'Felt very uncomfortable': Sara Ali Khan shares photo showing her belly fat, says 'weight issues have always been...'

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check the best offers on Helmets

Top 8 films of Kamal Haasan where he played double roles

Players who have been injured during World Cup 2023

7 unusual dismissals in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action

Explained: What if Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis decide to do a unified attack against Israel?

Nepal Earthquake: India delivers medicines, relief material to Nepal

'Devastated' Jennifer Aniston is 'struggling most acutely' after Matthew Perry's death, reveals friend

This actor lived on beaches, slept on railway station, one letter changed his life, worked in more than 500 films

Zeenat Aman breaks silence on eye injury, reveals she underwent surgery for ptosis: 'It narrowed my opportunities...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Tata Group may sell its Rs 26,936 crore home appliances company: Report

The Tata Group has a nearly 30% stake in the business which shares fell nearly 2% to a session low of 813.80 on Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a major development, Tata Group is considering selling the home appliances business of Voltas, Bloomberg reported quoting sources. The Tata Group, which has a nearly 30% stake in the business, is facing challenges in expanding the Voltas business in a competitive market sources told Bloomberg. 

The Voltas Ltd. has a market capitalisation of Rs 26,936 crore as of November 7. Tata Group's management is currently in discussions about the potential sale. It has not reached a decision on whether to include its local joint venture with Arcelik AS in the deal, the sources added. Voltas makes air conditioners and water coolers among other products.

Voltas's shares fell nearly 2% to a session low of 813.80 on Tuesday. Last month, Voltas's second-quarter profit fell short of market expectations due to higher raw material costs.

READ | Meet woman who studied in US, now leads Rs 13,430 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 22,470 cr net worth

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress' first film won 5 National Awards, recent release collected over Rs 500 crore, she is just...

Manasvi Mamgai claims contestants fear Munawar Faruqui, says Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora are underserving to stay in BB17

Virat said…: After Yuvraj’s revelation, his father’s bold allegation against Dhoni, Shastri viral, old video returns

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Janaki Baa aka Aparna Kanekar passes away at 83, co-star Lovey Sasan pens emotional note

World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews becomes first cricketer to get timed out during BAN vs SL clash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE