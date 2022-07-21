Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

NASA set to launch new moon mission: Here's all you need to know

The companies anticipate having their first vehicle on the moon's surface at the same time as NASA's mission, planned for 2025.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 10:51 PM IST

NASA set to launch new moon mission: Here's all you need to know
NASA set to launch new moon mission: Here's all you need to know | Photo: File

A new lunar rover is under development by Lockheed Martin and Goodyear as NASA gears up for a return to the moon. Unlike the rover first used during the Apollo 15 mission in 1971, built to last only a few days and for short trips, the new lunar vehicle is being built for extended use. And this time, it's not just for NASA. "We're developing this new generation of lunar mobility vehicle to be available to NASA and for commercial companies and even other space agencies to support science and human exploration," said Kirk Shireman, vice president of Lunar Exploration at Lockheed Martin.

"This approach exemplifies NASA's desire for industry to take the lead with commercial efforts that enable the agency to be one of many customers." Neil Armstrong became the first person to step onto the moon's surface on this day in 1969 as part of the Apollo 11 mission. Goodyear, which was also involved in NASA's Apollo missions, will employ the airless tire technology it uses here for autonomous shuttles and other passenger vehicles.

READ | Oldest galaxy in universe: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals another space discovery

Lockheed Martin, based in Fort Worth, Texas, has worked with NASA for more than 50 years, including NASA's Orion exploration-class spaceship for Artemis and numerous Mars planetary spacecraft. The lunar vehicles will need to withstand extreme conditions on the moon's surface, where temperatures drop to -250 degrees Fahrenheit (-156.67 degrees Celsius) at night and rise to over 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121.11 degrees Celsius) during the day.

Aside from Goodyear, based in Akron, Ohio, and Lockheed Martin, MDA of Canada will provide its commercial robotic arm technology for the vehicles. The companies anticipate having their first vehicle on the moon's surface at the same time as NASA's mission, planned for 2025.

READ | Global blackout today? Massive solar storm coming towards Earth likely to cause GPS, radio outages

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ED arrests Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.