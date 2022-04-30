NASA’s future Moon Base may have water from Earth’s atmosphere

File Photo

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced plans to send several astronauts to the moon in 2025 to build the first-ever lunar science base. As ambitious as this might sound, there is one thing which is the most important to fulfil this dream. Water!

To be comfortable in any and every sci-fi extra terrestrial space station, astronauts need water. According to a paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers claim that there may be lot mor water on moon than we are expecting. Surprisingly, they believe this water is originating from the Earth itself.

The lead author of the study Gunter Kletetschka says, "As NASA's Artemis team plans to build a base camp on the moon's south pole, the water ions that originated many eons ago on Earth can be used in the astronauts' life support system.”

As per NASA, the construction of Artemis’ moon base camps will start at the lunar south pole because scientists seem to have spotted lots of frozen water hidden beneath the surface.

Recent studies around the existing lunar gravitational data unveil that there could be at least 3,500 extra cubic kilometres of water at the lunar poles. This is almost equal to the amount of water found in North America’s Lake Huron, which is the world’s eighth largest lake.

Researchers believe that at some point of time, the hydrogen and oxygen ions on Earth’s upper atmosphere may have fallen into the lunar surface and ended up into the moon after undergoing a repulsion.

Notably, the moon doesn’t have a magnetosphere of its own and would hence not be capable of repelling these particles back to Earth. Hence, it had to accept them on its surface.

Further, these ions may have combined to form lunar permafrost and undergone several geological processes which led the frost below the lunar surface. Gradually, this frost may have turned into liquid water.

If found to be true, this huge water supply can be a great boon for the NASA’s Artemis mission.