Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

NASA releases detailed views of DART Impact captured by James Webb, Hubble Space Telescope

DART deliberately slammed with the asteroid Dimorphos, which is around 9.6 million kilometres from Earth, at a speed of 22,500 km/h.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

NASA releases detailed views of DART Impact captured by James Webb, Hubble Space Telescope
File Photo

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope were able to see the first ever in-space test for planetary defence, which included deliberately crashing a spaceship with a tiny asteroid. Webb and Hubble made their first joint views of the same celestial object with their study of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) collision.

Also, READ: NASA James Webb telescope's latest pics show galaxy larger than Milky Way with unusual appearance

It was on September 26, 2022, at 7:14 p.m. EDT, when DART knowingly collided with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two asteroids in the Didymos system. It was the first time the kinetic impact mitigation approach had been put to the test, in which a spaceship was used to deflect a non-threatening asteroid in order to alter its orbit. Defending against possible asteroid or comet risks is being tested with DART.

“Webb and Hubble show what we’ve always known to be true at NASA: We learn more when we work together,” said Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator. “For the first time, Webb and Hubble have simultaneously captured imagery from the same target in the cosmos: an asteroid that was impacted by a spacecraft after a seven-million-mile journey. All of humanity eagerly awaits the discoveries to come from Webb, Hubble, and our ground-based telescopes – about the DART mission and beyond.”

There are important scientific concerns about the composition and history of our solar system that may be investigated by integrating the capabilities of both observatories, making the coordinated Hubble and Webb studies more than merely an operational milestone for each observatory.

Scientists will be able to learn more about the composition of Dimorphos' surface, the amount of material expelled in the impact, and the speed at which it was ejected thanks to a combination of data from Webb and Hubble. Additionally, Webb and Hubble photographed the hit in infrared and visible light, respectively. The distribution of particle sizes in the growing dust cloud may be seen by observing the impact throughout a broad range of wavelengths, which will assist to establish whether it ejected a large number of large pieces or mostly fine particles. Scientists may learn how much an asteroid's orbit can be altered by a kinetic collision by combining this data with views from ground-based telescopes.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.