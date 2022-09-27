NASA James Webb telescope's latest pics show galaxy larger than Milky Way with unusual appearance

Photo: ESA

Extremely detailed photos of the galaxy, which is slightly larger than our own Milky Way, have been blasted back by the James Webb Space Telescope. A earlier Hubble observation of the galaxy revealed a spiral structure with extending arms.

The James Webb Telescope's Mid-InfraRed Instrument captured stunning imagery of spiral galaxy IC 5332. The galaxy is located more than 29 million light-years from Earth; its diameter is around 66 thousand light-years, making it somewhat bigger than the Milky Way.

Since it is practically directly facing Earth, we can see the galaxy's spiral arms in their full symmetry, as reported by the European Space Agency.

"MIRI is the first instrument that delivers mid-infrared images that are sharp enough to be easily matched to Hubble’s view at shorter wavelengths," according to the European Space Agency, which developed the instrument jointly with NASA.

The most advanced observatory in the world uses an instrument sensitive to the infrared wavelength range called a mid-infrared instrument. At a chilly 266 degrees Celcius, the instrument works 33 degrees Celcius colder than the rest of the observatory.

The Webb team has said that MIRI's highly specialised detectors need a cold atmosphere in order to operate properly, and MIRI includes a specific active cooling system to keep the detectors at the proper temperature.

Webb's picture reveals a continuous tangle of structures that reflect the geometry of the spiral arms, whereas Hubble's photos revealed dark patches that looked to split the spiral arms. According to astronomers, dusty parts of the galaxy account for this distinction.

"Dusty regions can be identified easily in the Hubble image as the darker regions that much of the galaxy’s ultraviolet and visible light has not been able to travel through. Those same dusty regions are no longer dark in the Webb image, however, as the mid-infrared light from the galaxy has been able to pass through them," according to ESA.

Despite its distance of over 15,00,000 kilometres from Earth, the telescope has been actively studying and uncovering information about the Big Bang.