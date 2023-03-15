NASA: James Webb Telescope catches Wolf-Rayet Star on the verge of Supernova

Photo: NASA

NASA's James Web telescope, dubbed "the world's most powerful," has taken unprecedented pictures of a distant Wolf-Rayet star. The Webb telescope managed to get a picture of the star in its last, brief moments of life. The photos were published on the internet on Tuesday. The star is located in the constellation Sagittarius, some 15,000 light-years away from Earth. As a star dies, it undergoes a spectacular explosion known as a supernova, which is among the largest known in the cosmos.

NASA authorities included the following in the image's description: "Massive stars race through their life cycles and only some of them go through a brief Wolf-Rayet phase before going supernova, making Webb's detailed observations of this rare phase valuable to astronomers."

According to the agency, "Wolf-Rayet stars are in the process of casting off their outer layers, resulting in their characteristic halos of gas and dust."

WR 124, a star 30 times the mass of the Sun, had already lost 10 Suns' worth of material. According to NASA's statement, when the expelled gas flows away from the star and cools, cosmic dust develops and glows in the infrared light visible by Webb.

"Dust is integral to the workings of the universe: It shelters forming stars, gathers together to help form planets, and serves as a platform for molecules to form and clump together - including the building blocks of life on Earth. Despite the many essential roles that dust plays, there is still more dust in the universe than astronomers' current dust-formation theories can explain. The universe is operating with a dust budget surplus," according to NASA.

As an analogy, stars like WR 124 help astronomers make sense of a pivotal time in the early history of the universe. Heavy metals formed in the cores of similar dying stars were the first to seed the nascent universe and are now abundant throughout the cosmos and on Earth.

This short, chaotic period of transition captured by Webb's photograph of WR 124 will be preserved for all time, and future discoveries will hopefully shed light on the secrets of cosmic dust that have been hidden from view for so long.