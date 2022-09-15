Humongous asteroid, almost the size of an airplane, hurtling towards Earth TODAY, know what NASA said

File Photo

An asteroid named 2020 PT4, almost the size of an airplane, is set to approach Earth today - September 15, 2022. 2020 PT4 has a diameter of 37 metres and will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 71,90,000 kilometres on Thursday, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said.

As per NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), 2020 PT4 is moving at a velocity of 10.85 kilometres per second. It has been classified as a 'Potentially Hazardous Asteroid' because of th distance at which the asteroid will be making its closest approach to our planet.

Here's everything you need to know about Asteroid 2020 PT4

2020 PT4, an Apollo-class asteroid, a term used for an object whose orbit crosses that of Earth, has an orbital period of 734 days or 2 years.

The last time asteroid 2020 PT4 made a close approach to Earth was on September 8, 2020. The asteroid will be making its next approach to Earth on September 28, 2024. Other asteroids which will make a close approach to Earth in September 2022 include 2022 QD1, 2005 RX3, and 2022 QB37.

To track asteroids, NASA also has a NEO Observations Program which helps them not only track but also record, monitor, and characterise close to 90% of the NEOs (near-Earth objects) that are almost 140 meters or larger in size.

Near-Earth objects (NEO) is a common name for various kinds of asteroids, meteoroids, and comets. According to the US space agency NASA, an asteroid that is smaller in size can be caught passing between Earth and Moon several times a month.